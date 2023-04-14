There isn’t much Eliud Kipchoge hasn’t done in marathoning, but winning Boston would be a first

“This is the right time to be in Boston,” said the 38-year-old Kenyan, who’s racing for the first time since he lowered his global mark to 2 hours, 1 minute, and 9 seconds in Berlin last September. “They say the best time is the right time. This is the best time to make history, the best time to put my foot here.”

What the reigning king of his sport will do Monday morning is finally take his shot at the planet’s most fabled footrace and check off one of the few vacant boxes on his To Do list.

Eliud Kipchoge has been playing the 26-mile game for a decade now. He has won two Olympic gold medals, set the world marathon record, claimed four of the six major titles, and shocked the clock by becoming the only runner to break two hours over the distance.

Advertisement

Kipchoge, who has won 15 of his 17 marathon starts since he switched over from the track in 2013, has mastered the four speedways on the world circuit, setting course records in London and Tokyo while also winning in Chicago.

What Boston presents is a unique challenge, an undulating course highlighted by the unforgiving Newton hills and capricious weather.

What the race also offers is more than 125 years of unmatched lore, which is what lured Kipchoge here.

“I want to be part of the history,” he said. “That’s why I am here, to run on Monday.”

Eliud Kipchoge crossed the finish line to win the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

Kipchoge, who tuned up by zipping along the Charles, hasn’t sampled the layout other than through the window of a car Thursday.

“I have run through in my mind,” he said. “It’s a beautiful course.”

Beautiful and bedeviling enough that no man has come close to the record of 2:03:02 that Kenya’s Geoffrey Mutai set in 2011. If anyone can, it would be Kipchoge, but he won’t say that he’s gunning for it.

Advertisement

“I am aiming for a win,” he said. “But if a course record will come, I will appreciate it.”

Up against the likes of countrymen Evans Chebet and Benson Kipruto, the last two victors here, a triumph would be a notable achievement.

Chebet, who prevailed by 30 seconds last year, went on to cash a rare double by taking New York in the fall. And Kipruto, who dominated by 46 seconds in 2021, won in Chicago last year after placing third here.

“America is becoming my second home,” he said.

Both men, who are training partners back home in Kapsabet, plan to team up and stick with Kipchoge throughout.

“I’m ready for a fight on Monday,” said Kipruto.

“We’ll be together,” vowed Chebet, who’ll be facing Kipchoge for the first time.

Kipchoge doesn’t mind collegial company up front, but he’s also comfortable going solo.

“In 2018, I broke a world record running alone for 17 kilometers,” he said. “Last year again, I do the same. I am able to sense by myself how fast I am and I trust it will carry me to the finish line.”

With defending champion Peres Jepchirchir opting to run in London next weekend, the women’s race is up for grabs with a swift group that includes Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebreslase and Israel’s Lonah Salpeter, the world gold and bronze medalists, as well as Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei, a former New York and London champion, and Mary Ngugi, who was third and second here the last two years, plus Ethiopia’s Amane Beriso, whose 2:14:58 effort in Valencia last year makes her by far the fastest in the field.

Advertisement

But the grande dame remains Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, the 43-year-old marvel who’ll be chasing her third title after placing fourth both here and in New York last year.

Kiplagat, who claimed the 2017 and 2021 crowns, owns a stellar résumé that includes two world titles and triumphs in London and New York. But her most impressive achievement may be that she has found a way to remain in the lead pack against women two decades younger.

“This year my training has been going very well and I am happy to come back and race again,” said Kiplagat, who hasn’t been outside of the top four at a major race in five years. “The field is so strong but I trust that everything is going on well, so I will do my best on Monday.”

Edna Kiplagat is no stranger to Boston, having won here twice. John Tlumacki

Kiplagat and Desiree Linden, the 2018 winner, have run Boston so often that they know every pothole on the course. And Linden, who’s making her 10th appearance since 2007, is prepped for a vigorous rumble on race day.

“This year you can feel the energy, you can feel that something magical is about to happen,” she said. “I get the vibe that it’s going to be epic on Monday.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.