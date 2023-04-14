Umpire Larry Vanover out of Cleveland hospital but off the field until cleared by MLB

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover was released from the hospital Friday, two days after being hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player during a game against the New York Yankees.
Vanover was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic after being under care for two nights and will remain off the field until he’s cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work a series in Cincinnati that opened Thursday.
The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play. Giménez was less than 50 feet away.
Vanover was on the grass between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit by the throw, which was clocked at 89 miles per hour. It knocked off Vanover’s hat and sunglasses, and the moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd.
He quickly crumbled to his feet as the ball caromed off him and rolled toward first base, then appeared dazed as he was being checked by a Guardians trainer and the three other umpires in his crew. While he was escorted off the field, he did leave under his own power.
Giménez was visibly shaken by the incident.
“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”