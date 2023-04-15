Director Floyd Russ discusses new Netflix docuseries ‘American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing’

The three-part series takes viewers through the harrowing events that occurred near the finish line on Marathon Monday on April 15, 2013 — exactly a decade ago. Each of its hour-long episodes features sit-downs with law enforcement, first responders, survivors, and spectators recounting chilling details that spanned over 101 hours from the moment the first bomb went off to the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a Watertown backyard.

Advertisement

“I thought back on what I remembered about this, and it felt like I had forgotten so many things,” Russ told the Globe over the phone on Thursday. “I don’t want to forget about this.”

Russ is among the many who recall where they were when the bombing happened. He was living in New York at the time, and said the news from Boston “stopped me in my tracks.”

“I don’t talk about this a lot, but when I was little, my cousin died in the Lockerbie bombing,” Russ said, referencing the 1988 flight from Frankfurt to Detroit downed by a terrorist bomb planted on board, killing all 243 passengers and 16 crew, plus 11 residents in the Scottish town of Lockerbie. “There’s always been something about that that’s kind of haunted me,” Russ said.

When it came to retelling the story of the Boston Marathon bombing 10 years later, Russ, whose other work includes “Malace at the Palace,” and Netflix’s “Zion,” found as many voices as he could. He and his crew spoke with former Boston Police commissioners Ed Davis and William Evans, former US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Carmen Ortiz, as well as FBI investigators Rick DesLauriers and John Foley. They sought out friends and family of victims, including Karen McWatters, who lost her leg while standing next to her friend Krystle Campbell near the finish line. Campbell was one of the three people killed that day. The filmmakers interviewed Youssef Eddafali, a close friend of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in high school, who was among those the FBI talked to after Dzhokhar’s arrest. Viewers also hear from David Filipov, a former Boston Globe journalist, who spent two months in Dagestan and the nearby region exploring the supposed radicalization of Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

Advertisement

“American Manhunt” also features a riveting interview with Danny Meng, who came to the US from China to get his masters degree. He was driving in Cambridge about 80 hours after the bombs went off, when two men got into his car and ordered him, at gunpoint, to drive. His kidnappers were the Tsarnaev brothers, and in the docuseries, Meng recounts the “longest two hours of [his] life.”

The docuseries examines the timing around which authorities released photos of the Tsarnaevs to the public. Former police commissioner Davis wanted to release the images, insisting the move would bring the brothers to justice faster, while FBI authorities and Attorney Ortiz initially did not. They argued it would prompt them to flee or do something rash. It was after the photos were released that the bombers shot and killed MIT campus police officer Sean Collier. There’s still divide among officials over whether releasing the photos was the right move, and “American Manhunt” illustrates that through split screens of officials voicing conflicting takes.

Advertisement

The docuseries features several re-creations of what happened on April 15, 2013, and the days afterward. Dramatic depictions of the Tsarnaevs with their faces blurred out are included throughout the film.

Russ wanted to capture first-person accounts, and described what it was like retracing the steps of survivors, spectators, and first responders while filming in Boston last spring.

“Interviewing Ed Davis and then going downtown and standing at that finish line two hours later to shoot something there?” Russ said. “Your headspace goes to where it was 10 years earlier.”









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.