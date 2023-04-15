Boston Marathon bombing survivors, families, reflect at finish line memorial 10 years later

Parents, siblings, and survivors were joined by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey, who followed the cry of the bagpipe down Boylston Street to the first of two memorial sites marking where, exactly 10 years ago, brothers Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, planted two homemade bombs near the marathon finish line in an act of domestic terrorism. The explosives detonated 14 seconds apart at 2:49 p.m., injuring hundreds of people and killing three people — Martin Richard, 8, Lingzi Lu, 23, and Krystle Campbell, 29. Following their identification by the FBI three days later, the brothers also killed MIT policeman Sean Collier on the night of April 18.

A lone bagpipe pierced the silence of an early gray Saturday morning as survivors and families of those killed and wounded in the marathon bombings gathered near the finish line to lay wreaths and reflect on the attack that scarred the city — and the nation — a decade ago.

Every piece of the memorials, designed by artist Pablo Eduardo, is deeply symbolic. Each of the three granite pillars was taken from a place in Boston that had sentimental value for the person who died. Richard’s stone came from his beloved Franklin Park, Lu’s was from Boston University, where she studied, and the stone representing Campbell is from Spectacle Island, where she managed the Summer Shack restaurant. The memorial also includes two bronze tiles to commemorate the two police officers who died after the bombing, Collier and Boston police sergeant Dennis “DJ” Simmonds, who died a year after the attack of a head injury caused by a pipe bomb thrown during a shootout with one of the bombers.

Standing proudly in a fluttering white dress and sneakers, Jane Richard, 17, was among the more than a dozen survivors who lost limbs during the attack. The bombs took the lower half of her left leg, and killed her brother, Martin. Hand in hand with her parents, Denise and Bill, at the front of the group, Jane Richard looked somberly at the monument as they approached.

After a moment of contemplation in front of the first wreath, the group walked to the second memorial, about 200 yards away. Heads bowed, mothers and daughters wiped tears from their eyes; husbands and wives gripped hands tightly. Knight Dennis Jordan, the 1-year old nephew of Simmonds, looked up with wondering eyes at his smiling grandmother.

Retired Watertown Police Chief Ed Deveau, who led the 20-hour search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after his brother died and was among the somber onlookers, said standing near the finish line on the 10-year anniversary felt different Saturday, “especially with the memorials up.”

Deveau said he comes to the site every year to reflect on what happened and has remained in contact with many of the survivors and victims’ families.

”It’s been 10 years and yet it feels like it was yesterday,” he said. “To get to know the families over the years and pain they still have, it’s emotional. It feels like a melting pot of people who were all brought together under the most unfortunate circumstances.”

Boston firefighters saluted at the second bombing site memorial on Boylston Street. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The memorial ceremony was part of a series of events Saturday in honor of One Boston Day.

Wu’s office organized a community clean-up at Franklin Park at 10 a.m. where the mayor joined with the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Office of Civic Organizing, and other city staff and volunteers at the Franklin Park Playstead on Pierpont Road.

At 2:30 p.m., Wu and Healey plan to return to the finish line with law enforcement, medical workers, local runners, and other elected officials for a remembrance that is open to the public.

Early Saturday morning, before the wreath-laying ceremony began, a smaller crowd of runners and onlookers were gathered near the finish line, some warming up for the Boston Athletic Association 5K and others simply observing. But despite the steady shuffle of sneakers, there was a solemn quiet as the families approached the second monument. A bird chirped as the ceremony concluded. The families and officials turned and filed into the Copley Square Boston Public Library, the last silhouette disappearing with the sound of the bagpipe echoing into the sky.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.