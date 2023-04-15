Driving student cited in crash that kills 80-year-old man in Mansfield Saturday morning

Masciarelli appeared to suffer from a “medical episode,” after the crash and he was transported to a local hospital, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a separate statement.

John Masciarelli was a rear-seat passenger in a gray Toyota Corolla operated by the student, who collided with a white Ford Explorer around 8:30 a.m. near the school’s rear entrance on East Street, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

MANSFIELD — An 80-year-old man died following a car crash in Mansfield Saturday morning caused by a driving student who failed to yield to oncoming traffic near the town’s high school, according to authorities.

A Mansfield police officer who happened on the scene reported the crash, Mansfield police said in a statement.

“Mr. Masciarelli was transported by Mansfield EMS to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased after receiving life-saving measures by medical staff,” Quinn said.

The student driver and the Corolla’s front seat passenger, a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, were taken to the hospital for observation and treatment for minor injuries, according to Quinn.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, he said.

The driver of the Corolla was a student of Teachers Driving Academy, police said. The driving school did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

The student driver was cited for causing the crash when the student failed to yield to oncoming traffic, Mansfield police said. Quinn said the student driver had a permit.

There was little sign that a crash had occurred at the school Saturday afternoon, other than some broken glass scattered near the curb.

The crash is under investigation by the Bristol district attorney’s office and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office.

