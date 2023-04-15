Man dies after two-alarm fire at three-family home in Methuen

The home had no working smoke alarms, the release said. The man is at least the eighth Massachusetts resident to die in recent weeks in fires at homes without working smoke detectors, according to officials.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pulled from the fire that was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at 97 Phillips St., the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Saturday.

A man died from injuries he suffered in a two-alarm fire at a three-family home in Methuen Friday evening, according to state and local authorities.

“For your safety and the safety of people you care for, please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home,” Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said in the statement. “Test them every month, and if they take alkaline batteries then change the batteries twice a year. Replace the alarm itself after 10 years. I can’t stress this enough, for every member of our community: working smoke alarms save lives.”

Investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials, according to the statement.

“The unsafe or careless disposal of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and nationally,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in the statement. “There is no truly safe way to smoke, but smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous.”

Methuen firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke already billowing from the property. Investigators determined that the fire started in a bedroom on the third floor and was contained there, the statement said.

The man was found inside the home and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The fire was contained to its “unit of origin,” but three occupants of the lower floors were temporarily displaced, according to the statement.

No further information was released.











