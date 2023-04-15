fb-pixel Skip to main content

Medford High holds final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Special guests threw the ceremonial first pitch during the final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday in Medford.Courtesy of Lisa Evangelista/Medford Public Schools

Four softball teams from local high schools played in the final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament, held in honor of the Medford High School graduate who was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings 10 years ago.

Arlington Catholic High School beat Medford High School 12-8 Saturday morning. Billerica Memorial High School beat Swampscott High School, 19-6, in the second game of the day, according to Lisa Evangelista, a Medford Public Schools spokeswoman.

The Campbell Cup final between Arlington Catholic and Billerica is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Park, Evangelista said. The consolation game, between Medford and Swampscott, is set for 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Medford High Mustangs softball team competed in the first day of the final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday.Courtesy of Lisa Evangelista/Medford Public Schools

The same four teams have competed in the tournament since it first started. Campbell, 29, was one of the three victims killed when two bombs went off near the marathon’s finish line on Boylston Street 10 years ago.

She graduated from Medford High in 2001 and was a player on the Mustangs’ softball team. She then went on to go to the University of Massachusetts at Boston, the Globe reported.

Money raised during the tournament goes toward a scholarship at Medford High named for Campbell. The teams were joined Saturday at the tournament by Krystle Campbell’s brother Bill, several survivors of the marathon bombings, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, among others.

Bill Campbell Jr. spoke Saturday during the opening ceremony of the Medford softball tournament honoring his sister, Krystle, who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013.Courtesy of Lisa Evangelista/Medford Public Schools

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Boston Globe video