Medford High holds final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament

Four softball teams from local high schools played in the final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament, held in honor of the Medford High School graduate who was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings 10 years ago.
Arlington Catholic High School beat Medford High School 12-8 Saturday morning. Billerica Memorial High School beat Swampscott High School, 19-6, in the second game of the day, according to Lisa Evangelista, a Medford Public Schools spokeswoman.
The Campbell Cup final between Arlington Catholic and Billerica is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Park, Evangelista said. The consolation game, between Medford and Swampscott, is set for 10 a.m.
The same four teams have competed in the tournament since it first started. Campbell, 29, was one of the three victims killed when two bombs went off near the marathon’s finish line on Boylston Street 10 years ago.
She graduated from Medford High in 2001 and was a player on the Mustangs’ softball team. She then went on to go to the University of Massachusetts at Boston, the Globe reported.
Money raised during the tournament goes toward a scholarship at Medford High named for Campbell. The teams were joined Saturday at the tournament by Krystle Campbell’s brother Bill, several survivors of the marathon bombings, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, among others.
