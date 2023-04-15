Medford High holds final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament

Four softball teams from local high schools played in the final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament, held in honor of the Medford High School graduate who was killed during the Boston Marathon bombings 10 years ago.

Arlington Catholic High School beat Medford High School 12-8 Saturday morning. Billerica Memorial High School beat Swampscott High School, 19-6, in the second game of the day, according to Lisa Evangelista, a Medford Public Schools spokeswoman.

The Campbell Cup final between Arlington Catholic and Billerica is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Columbus Park, Evangelista said. The consolation game, between Medford and Swampscott, is set for 10 a.m.