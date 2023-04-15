N.H. teenager shot and killed in Providence, police say

A teenage boy from New Hampshire was shot and killed in Providence early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Providence police responded to a report of a shooting at 53 March St. at 2:33 a.m. and found a 15-year-old victim who had been fatally shot, according to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez.
The boy was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Perez said.
The victim’s name was not released but Perez said he was a “missing juvenile run away from New Hampshire.”
Detectives are investigating the boy’s death “and if needed will follow up with New Hampshire authorities,” Perez said.
A message was sent to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office seeking comment.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
