R.I. state Senator Maryellen Goodwin dies at 58

“Our hearts are shattered by the news that our beloved colleague Maryellen Goodwin has passed away. Her accomplishments are numerous, and her legacy will be indelible,” Ruggerio said. “Maryellen made an unforgettable impact on all of us in the Senate, and on all who knew her. She lit up every room she entered with an infectious smile and razor-sharp wit. Our lives are richer for having known her.”

PROVIDENCE — State Senator Maryellen Goodwin, who grew up in a politically active Irish-American family on Smith Hill and then won the same office once held by her father, has died following a long battle with cancer. She was 58.

Senator Goodwin, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 1986, and easily won reelection every two years, including in 2022. She also served as chair of the Providence Democratic City Committee under former mayors Angel Taveras and Jorge Elorza, a post she often joked was the one her late father, Thomas Goodwin, was most proud of.

In the Senate, Senator Goodwin was a champion for paid sick leave and a law that prevents domestic abusers from possessing firearms. She was a tireless advocate for Rhode Island, often supporting families in her neighborhood with money out of her own pocket.

In 2013, Senator Goodwin, a devout Catholic, played a crucial role in helping Rhode Island become the 10th state in the US to approve a same-sex marriage bill. She opposed the legislation for years, but she acknowledged a change of heart and said she was voting “on the side of love.”

Senator Goodwin is survived by her sisters, Sheila A. Connelly and Maureen P. LaRocque.

Taveras built a close relationship with Senator Goodwin during his tenure in City Hall between 2011 and 2015. She served as his deputy chief of staff for the final year of his term, and endorsed his campaign for governor. He said the senator will be missed.

“I feel I am a better person because I know Maryellen,” Taveras said. “She has been a good friend to me and my family, transcending politics.”













