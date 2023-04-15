Two women rushed to hospital after being pulled from brook in Brockton park

Two women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling into Salisbury Brook in Brockton on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Brockton firefighters responded to Finnegan Park in the area of Montello and Crescent streets about 3 p.m. for a report of a person in the water, the department said in a Facebook post.

When crews arrived, they found two women in the brook, one fully submerged in about two feet of water and one partially submerged, according to Brockton Fire Captain Shawn Kerr.