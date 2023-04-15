Two women rushed to hospital after being pulled from brook in Brockton park

Two women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after falling into Salisbury Brook in Brockton on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Brockton firefighters responded to Finnegan Park in the area of Montello and Crescent streets about 3 p.m. for a report of a person in the water, the department said in a Facebook post.
When crews arrived, they found two women in the brook, one fully submerged in about two feet of water and one partially submerged, according to Brockton Fire Captain Shawn Kerr.
The women were down an embankment of about three to five feet, Kerr said, and firefighters placed them in harnesses to bring them to the top of the bank.
Advertisement
Firefighters and paramedics provided CPR to both victims and one of the women regained her pulse before both were taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital, Kerr said.
No further information on their conditions was immediately available Saturday evening.
The incident is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.