Wreaths Across America launches Youth Service Project

The project is part of the organization’s TEACH program, which provides educational opportunities for people to connect with veterans living in their communities.

Kids across the U.S. are invited to organize a project that will improve the lives of veterans or others living in their community, the organization said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Wreaths Across America, a Maine-based nonprofit that honors veterans and fallen service members, has launched a new Youth Service Project based on the organization’s 2023 theme, “Serve and Succeed.”

“Teaching younger generations the value of freedom and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed is a core part of our mission, but we want our young people to know you do not have to be in the military to serve,” said Cindy Tatum, curriculum developer for TEACH and a Gold Star Mother. “No act of service is too small, and we look forward to the impactful projects students will submit.”

Wreaths Across America, based in Columbia Falls, is best known for annual wreath laying ceremonies for veterans and the fallen in communities across the country.

The Youth Service Project was started last year as part of an oral history project, in which students interviewed veterans in their communities. The project is open to youths of all ages and any grade level. Students who take part this year must complete their project by Veteran’s Day, the statement said.

Students who participate will receive a certificate and bracelet from Wreaths Across America. They will also be entered into a drawing to visit the organization’s museum in Columbia Falls.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.





