Ten years on from the Boston Marathon bombing

Jane has a lot of people watching her. I hope there is a time she can sit back and just be a 17-year-old (or 18, or 19...). (JoanK19)

The Richard family is an example of humanity at its best. (GrievousAngel)

I think of this family often and just how much they lost. I admire them for their strength and for all they do to keep their son’s memory alive. I hope they realize just how many people are thinking of them and praying for them. (Marathongirl2018)

To me, their rejection of the death penalty for the perpetrator really says it all. They are incredibly admirable, and what an example of Bostonians for all of us. I wish each of them the absolute best that can be expected. (FitnessBuff)

The Richard family are an inspiration to us all. In the grip of despair they thought of others, with Martin never out of their thoughts; they have kept his memory alive with a wonderful park that benefits so many. I hope for the best for Jane and plan to be at the marathon with my family to cheer on Henry and MR 8. May God bless this family now and always. (user_1700434)





A terribly sad story for this family and this poor young man who suffered from depression. My deepest sympathies to all of them. And, as one commenter stated, the Internet and its social media sites are both our best friend and our worst enemy. Over the last couple of decades, it has become the unreliable source of utter trash that has no basis in fact but is simply made up by those who need to publicly vent their issues (valid or not) and blame and accuse others for their failure to grow up and refusal to have any accountability for their own bad behavior, stupid actions, and idiotic life choices. I have lived in Massachusetts all of my life and never heard about how this young man’s name was trashed. Probably since I don’t read or subscribe to any of the social media sites. And never will. (Slinky554)

An important story, very sad. Articles like this truly separate the journalists from the media/bloggers/trolls. Another great example of digging for the truth. Thank you, Elizabeth Koh. (wcu1)

A powerful story reminding us of how public events can influence the lives of those with no involvement whatsoever. And also a lesson, unfortunately one that won’t be heeded by enough, that we need reliable, honest, and objective news, not false narratives. And that all should be educated to know the difference. (Bo Knows)

In this day of the news racing to get the story out I try very hard not to make assumptions about subjects of a story until it is confirmed. I get no satisfaction in making some point by guessing motivations etc. before they are known. Exactly for the reasons mentioned in this story. Lives can be destroyed and if charges or suspicions are later found not to be true you can’t put the genie back in the bottle. Much like Richard Jewell who was a suspect in the Atlanta Olympics bombing. (Timster)