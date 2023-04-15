Follow along as the Celtics take on the Hawks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series

Can’t watch the game, or want some analysis while you tune in? Stick with us here, as Adam Himmelsbach, Gary Washburn, and Nicole Yang offer their insight on Game 1.

No. 2 Boston begins the postseason with a first-round matchup against the No. 7 Hawks tipping off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch on ESPN.

Can the Celtics capture the magic of last season’s playoff run? We’re about to find out.

What to watch for

Limiting Trae: Hawks guard Trae Young is one of the NBA’s most dynamic offensive players, but he remains a defensive liability. He doesn’t have the size or strength to keep up with the Celtics’ more physical guards, and they have successfully hunted Young on switches this season. Look for Atlanta to try to protect Young as much as it can, but that inevitably will just lead to sudden advantages elsewhere that the Celtics will swiftly exploit.

The three: Quin Snyder is trying to get his team to embrace the 3-point shot more. The Hawks attempted just 30.5 per game this season, ranking 28th in the NBA. That figure rose only slightly under Snyder, who helped start the 3-point revolution during his tenure with the Jazz. The 3-pointer is the great equalizer in the NBA, giving overmatched teams such as the Hawks the best chance of pulling off an upset. But the Celtics shot it more frequently (42.6 per game) and effectively (37.7 percent) than Atlanta did.

Stitched up: Jaylen Brown needed five stitches on a finger on his right hand after suffering a laceration when picking up a glass vase last week. On Thursday, he had his stitches removed and returned to practice, but the injury was on his shooting hand, so it’ll be worth watching to see whether it affects his rhythm.

Hauser time? Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla likely will condense his rotation. But look for second-year sharpshooter Sam Hauser to at least get a look against Atlanta’s overmatched defense. Hauser connected on a blistering 17 of 25 3-point attempts (68 percent) in three games against the Hawks this season.

Quick work: The Celtics are heavy favorites in this series, and it will be important for them to dispose of the Hawks as quickly as possible. The shorter the series, the fewer chances there are for a player to get injured and the more time there is to stay rested and refreshed for what figures to be a long playoff run. If the Celtics drop more than one game in this series, it’ll be a disappointment. The Hawks did get a jolt of confidence from their play-in win over Miami. The Celtics should waste little time erasing that.

Game 2 is on Tuesday at TD Garden. See the full schedule here.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.