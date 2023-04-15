Here’s how to keep track of your favorite athletes during the Boston Marathon

Here are a few ways to keep tabs on your idols , friends, and family as they make the 26.2 mile long trek from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

How to keep track of your favorites?

Nearly 30,000 athletes will flood the Boston Marathon course when the race begins on Monday morning.

Use the Boston Athletic Association’s racing app

Free to download on iPhone and Android devices, the BAA racing app has a live tracking program, as well as many resources for all things Boston Marathon.

To track a participant in the app, click on “tracking,” then search the athlete’s name or bib number. The app allows you to save the runner’s profile for easy access when you want to check again.

The app provides a graph with pace and distance, a progress percentage, mile splits, an expected finish time, and the time of day the runner is expected to finish at so you can be there to greet them at the finish line.

Use the BAA website

On race day, the appearance of the website changes and you can track runners by entering a bib number or name. Click here to use the website tracking.

Twitter accounts @BostonMarathon and @BostonMar_Pro will be tweeting live updates throughout the marathon.

Track the front of the pack

If you’re looking for the elite racers, watch the live local television broadcast exclusively on WCVB Channel 5, or the national broadcast exclusively on ESPN. All the details on how to watch the Boston Marathon can be found here.

