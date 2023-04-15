Columbus gains draw with Revolution on extra-time goal

The Revolution’s fast start to the season hit a bump as they played to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus Saturday night.
After dominating the contest and taking the lead on a 58th-minute own goal, the Revolution (5-1-2, 17 points) played shorthanded after Dylan Borrero was red-carded in the 65th minute. And the Revolution were within seconds of completing a victory before Sean Zawadzki’s header equalized for the Crew (4-1-3, 15 points) in the eighth minute of added time.
Borrero set up the opening goal with a cross intended for Giacomo Vrioni that Crew defender Milos Degenec sent into an open net. Borrero then took down Mohamed Farsi and was ejected by referee Chris Penso.
The Revolution held on through nearly eight minutes of added time, extended by a three-minute delay for a VAR review that upheld a non-call before Zawadzki finished a Lucas Zelarayan cross.
The Revolution dominated the contest from the start – goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic did not touch the ball until the 19th minute – the only thing that slowed them down being a 36th-minute water break.
Vrioni, making his first start since the season opener, kept the Crew defense off balance and Borrero and DeJuan Jones dominated the left for the Revolution. Vrioni’s shot was knocked out for a corner by Patrick Schulte (12th), then Vrioni chipped Schulte, the shot hitting the crossbar (39th). The Revolution, who play host to Sporting Kansas City next Saturday, finished the first half strong, earning a free kick as Degenec was cautioned (43d) after appearing to strike Jones in the face. Carles Gil’s free kick went high, then his low shot was saved, Borrero’s follow going wide.
