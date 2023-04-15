Columbus gains draw with Revolution on extra-time goal

The Revolution’s fast start to the season hit a bump as they played to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus Saturday night.

After dominating the contest and taking the lead on a 58th-minute own goal, the Revolution (5-1-2, 17 points) played shorthanded after Dylan Borrero was red-carded in the 65th minute. And the Revolution were within seconds of completing a victory before Sean Zawadzki’s header equalized for the Crew (4-1-3, 15 points) in the eighth minute of added time.

Borrero set up the opening goal with a cross intended for Giacomo Vrioni that Crew defender Milos Degenec sent into an open net. Borrero then took down Mohamed Farsi and was ejected by referee Chris Penso.