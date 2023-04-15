EMass tennis: Off to a 5-0 start, Lexington’s Joel McCandless headlines Players of the Week

Jessica Dai, Lexington — The versatile senior notched a 6-1, 6-0 doubles victory with teammate Kiki Reddy in a 5-0 win over Arlington, then added a 6-1, 6-1 singles victory in Wednesday’s 5-0 win against Woburn.

Ryan Casey, Monomoy — The sophomore went 3-0 at first singles, leading the Sharks to big early season victories over Sandwich, St. John Paul II, and Sturgis.

Nora Elenbaas, Bishop Fenwick — The senior’s steady play at first singles anchored the Crusaders’ 2-0 week, winning in straight sets during Tuesday’s 5-0 sweep of St. Mary’s, and winning 6-4, 6-1 during Friday’s tight 3-2 victory over Danvers.

Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham — The star junior notched a straight-sets victory in Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over Ipswich, plus a 6-0, 6-2 win in a 5-0 victory over North Reading.

Dhevin Nahata, Brookline — The junior’s unbeaten record at second singles has helped fuel the Warriors’ 6-0 start, highlighted this week by a 6-2, 6-2 victory in a 5-0 win over Marblehead.

Joel McCandless, Lexington — The Minutemen’s longtime lynchpin at first singles is 5-0 to begin 2023, and notched straight-set victories during Monday’s 5-0 win over Arlington, and in Thursday’s 5-0 defeat of Reading.

