Finally beginning their run at playoff redemption, Celtics make a loud statement in tone-setting opener against the Hawks

Boston won 57 games, second-most in the NBA, and on Saturday was finally given permission to start down its most important path. In the first half of Game 1 of this opening-round playoff series, the Celtics announced themselves to the 7th-seeded Hawks and, really, the rest of the NBA.

They knew they would have to push through an unforgiving 82-game regular season first, and their brief missteps appeared to be a result of boredom more than anything else. It was hard to make all of the games seem as if they mattered, when the truth was that lulls would do nothing to disrupt the journey.

With their Finals loss to the Warriors still festering, the Celtics talked constantly this season about how eager they were for redemption.

Advertisement

Boston roared to a 32-point third-quarter lead that was whittled to 12 during the fourth quarter. But it never really felt in danger, as the Celtics cruised to a 112-99 win that gave them a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a great time of the year,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “It’s the time we all have been thinking about, waiting around for, so it was extremely important to set the tone tonight.”

Afterward, the Celtics shrugged off the Hawks’ comeback attempt. When coach Joe Mazzulla was asked if it concerned him, he gave a deadpan response.

“Yeah, I’m very concerned,” he said sarcastically, before later adding that he was, in fact, not concerned at all.

When Jayson Tatum was asked about blowing the big advantage, he pointed out that it never actually vanished.

“I mean, we didn’t lose the lead,” he said. “We were up 30 at halftime and it got down to 13 or 12. It’s the playoffs. They’re a good team. We expect them to go on runs.”

While this win was never in doubt, the Celtics did acknowledge the lopsided score will not carry over into Tuesday’s Game 2. And while the Hawks’ late rally never put Boston’s win in danger, it did at least reveal some flaws that Mazzulla can highlight in the coming days.

Advertisement

“It’s actually good that we went through it,” he said. “We had to feel that, and it’s important that we learn from it. So for us to be able to get a win and at the same time know we can play better is good.”

Nevertheless, Atlanta gave little reason to believe it will be a threat in this series. The day essentially unfolded as most expected it would.

Brown returned after missing the final two games of the regular season due to a laceration on his right hand and had 29 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs.

He set the tone by picking off a Trae Young pass on the Hawks’ first possession and generally appeared comfortable, despite the fact that the wound reopened early in the game, requiring a new protective wrap. Brown made 12 of 23 shots, but also committed six of the Celtics’ 17 turnovers.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points, but was just 1 for 8 with 4 points in the second half, when the Hawks mounted their rally.

“I guess we’ve got to be a little bit better in those situations,” Tatum said. “When you have a lead like that, human nature plays a part, but we don’t want things like that to haunt us coming up.”

Advertisement

Young had 16 points on just 5 of 18 shooting for the Hawks.

“The confidence doesn’t get going when those shots are tough,” said Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who shadowed Young for much of the day and had three steals and two blocks. “Even though he’s making them, [the difficulty is] still in the back of his mind.”

Atlanta connected on 5 of 29 3-pointers and shot 38.8 percent from the field overall. Boston’s defense certainly played a role in these struggles, but they were still surprising considering the Hawks have had the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense since Quin Snyder was hired as coach in February.

“I think we were just locked in from the beginning,” Tatum said. “Had a sense of purpose on both ends and it started on the first play. JB blew up the [pass] and got a steal, just kind of set the tone, and we tried to feed off that.”

Atlanta ripped down 22 offensive rebounds in its play-in tournament win over the Heat on Tuesday, and Brown said stopping a repeat performance was the focus at practice all week. The Hawks did grab 14, but that number was slightly skewed by so many missed shots. Atlanta gathered 23.3 percent of available offensive rebounds, well below its season average of 28.9.

“Rebounding is the key to this series,” Brown said.

The Hawks’ inability to slow down Boston’s elite offense was more expected. Atlanta’s defense struggled mightily all season and provided little to no resistance in the paint Saturday. When the Celtics decided they wanted layups, they got layups, and there was nothing the Hawks could do about it.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.