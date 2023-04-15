Observations as the hot-shooting Celtics steamroll Hawks early, hold on to open playoffs with victory

Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Celtics, Jayson Tatum added 25 points, and Derrick White scored 24. Trae Young had 16 points on just 5 of 18 shooting for the Hawks, who connected on 5 of 29 3-pointers as a team.

Atlanta battled in the third quarter, eventually whittling the deficit to 12. But there would be no massive collapse, as Boston secured a 112-99 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven.

For a half Saturday, the Celtics looked like a team that had been waiting months for the playoffs to arrive. They roared to a 32-point lead against the seventh-seeded Hawks and provided evidence that this opening-round series could be as lopsided as most expected.

Game 2 will be played at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Observations from the game:

⋅ White remained in the starting lineup in place of Robert Williams, which was no surprise. Williams has come off the bench since returning from his hamstring injury last month, and Boston has been excellent with White in the first group. His presence helps space the floor against this limited Hawks defense.

Williams checked in about five minutes into the first quarter, though, and had perhaps the most impactful start of anyone. He had a pair of tip-out offensive rebounds, a rim-rattling alley-oop, a powerful blocked shot, and a pair of nice assists. He checked out for the first time with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block.

The Celtics are a different team when Williams is humming at both ends of the court.

⋅ The only way the Hawks figure to have a chance in this series is if they catch fire from the 3-point line. Considering they ranked near the bottom of the NBA in attempts and 3-point field goal percentage, that seemed like a big ask, and their 1 for 16 start from beyond the arc removed the drama from this one quite quickly.

⋅ It was a rough start for Young. The Hawks All-Star’s first pass was picked off and his first shot was blocked, and then he missed a pair of layups and was well off on his first four 3-pointers. The missed layups were mostly just luck, but few teams can throw a pair of elite defenders such as White and Smart at Young.

⋅ Coach Joe Mazzulla stuck with an eight-man rotation in the first half. Williams and Malcolm Brogdon will always get big minutes off the bench, but the eighth spot figures to rotate a bit based on matchups. It was no surprise to see Sam Hauser get the call Saturday. He was 17 for 25 from beyond the arc in three regular-season games against the Hawks this year. He missed both his attempts, however.

⋅ If the coach had a first-half nitpick, it was probably about the Hawks gathering nine offensive rebounds. But the Celtics did well regrouping, surrendering just five first-half second-chance points. Everything was a chore for Atlanta’s offense, which lacked flow and cohesion. The Hawks have had defensive issues all year, but they had a top-four offense since Quin Snyder took over in February. Hard to believe based on this start.

⋅ The Celtics started 0 for 4 from the 3-point line but closed the first half by making 9 of 12, helping them take a 74-44 lead to the break.

⋅ Look, it’s hard to maintain playoff intensity when your team has a 30-point halftime lead. Everyone knew the game was over. Having said that, the Celtics’ effort waned during the third quarter, when the Hawks shot 54.2 percent from the field, forced five turnovers, and sliced the deficit to 94-75 by the start of the fourth.

A Bogdan Bogdanovic three-point play with 9:33 left made it 96-84 and led to some anxious groans from the Garden crowd. The win never really felt in danger, but such bounce-backs could give Atlanta some confidence heading into Game 2.

In this case, Mazzulla called timeout and the Celtics needed just over a minute to regain control with a 6-0 burst.

