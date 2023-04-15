James Harden scores 23 (seven 3-pointers) as 76ers cruise past Nets

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 threes in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

“He’s confident in how we play now,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of Harden. “Last year, even when he was playing, it was, am I doing the right thing here?”

James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points, and the 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory Saturday in Philadelphia.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

But Brooklyn’s starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden, and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.

Philly got it done even without a vintage effort from Embiid. Embiid made only 7 of 15 shots (and all 11 free throws) and was flustered at times against double-teams that followed him all over the court. Embiid was smacked in the face on a missed dunk that sent him crashing to the court in an attempt to draw a flagrant foul. Embiid got heated when he had his arm locked up by Royce O’Neale and the two briefly tussled.

Sweep for Pacific

All five teams from the Pacific Division — Sacramento, Phoenix, the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State, and the Los Angeles Lakers — made the playoffs … The Lakers are just the 15th team in NBA history to start 0-5 and make the postseason …Sacramento’s last playoff game was May 5, 2006. That was 12 Kings coaches ago.

Playoff pool bumped higher

The NBA’s postseason playoff pool is up nearly $10 million from last year. This year, the 16 playoff teams will divide up $26,969,000.

Every team is assured of at least $402,493 for making the playoffs. The payouts increase considerably as teams advance, and the teams with the best six records in each conference get more money as well.

Milwaukee has already clinched $1,860,950 from the pool — $777,777 for having the best record in the NBA and another $680,680 for having the best record in the Eastern Conference. If the Bucks win the title, their share of the pool would soar to $7,907,335.