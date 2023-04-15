Kings turned to backup plan to improve their goaltending ahead of playoffs

Copley has been the team’s top goalie since early December, when he was called up after the early-season struggles of Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen . And Korpisalo is 7-3-1 since being acquired from the Blue Jackets on Feb. 28.

As unsettling as that sounds, Joonas Korpisalo and Pheonix Copley have been solid over the past six weeks.

Rarely does a team go into the playoffs with a pair of goaltenders who weren’t on the opening night roster. But that’s where the Kings find themselves as they prepare to face the Oilers in the opening round for the second straight season.

The Kings also have the second-lowest goals-against average in the league since March 1 at 2.20.

“To see both of them enter our team and have permanent stays for different reasons has been pretty rewarding,” coach Todd McLellan said, “It has been an extremely odd year to start the year with two goalies that we thought we were going to run with until this time of the year and end up with two different ones. It doesn’t happen often, and if it does, it’s usually due to injury.”

Whomever gets the start, it will mark the first time since 2002 that it won’t be Quick, who was in net for 92 consecutive postseason games and led the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

Quick and two draft picks were traded to Columbus for Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Quick was subsequently dealt to Vegas.

McLellan hasn’t said who will be his primary goalie, but it is likely to be Korpisalo. The 28-year old from Finland had two shutouts for the Blue Jackets during the 2020 playoffs and was 3-5 with a 1.90 GAA. He holds the NHL record for saves in a playoff game with 85 in a 3-2 five overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Korpisalo was also with the Blue Jackets in 2019 as a backup when they upset the Lightning in the first round and faced Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Korpisalo’s quick adjustment to Los Angeles helped ease tensions in a locker room that wasn’t happy with how Quick was traded. The move happened during a Kings’ game in Winnipeg and general manger Rob Blake was unable to tell Quick or team leaders until after word started to circulate.

“Korpisalo and Gavrikov coming together I think was a benefit to those two. They supported each other and the team opened up their arms after an emotional day or two and welcomed them quickly,” McLellan said.

Korpisalo said it has been easy for him to settle in with the Kings. He is 2-1 this season against the Oilers, but both wins came with Columbus.

“I just try to go out there and play with instinct,” he said. “But meantime, you have to know who the dangerous guys are as well as the handedness of every guy. It’s all part of the scene.”

Copley went 24-6-3 in 37 games. His wins since his debut are tied for sixth in the league but his .903 save percentage was 28th. He has 68 NHL games under his belt, but none in the playoffs. And Copley split his two meetings against the Oilers this season.

“I’m just enjoying it. It’s a good group to be a part of,” he said. “I’ve just tried to do my best to help this team on a daily basis. And then, you know, when I’m in the games just play my game.”

Both goalies are likely to see time during the series as the Kings try to advance beyond the first round for the first time since their last Stanley Cup title in 2014.

Blue Jackets fire Brad Larsen

The Blue Jackets fired coach Brad Larsen after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called “absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make.”

Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn’t the right person to lead the team from behind the bench. He informed Larsen and players of his decision Saturday morning and was not interested in explaining exactly when he made it.

“We need a change,” Kekalainen said. “That became clear that we need a change.”

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams after being ravaged by injuries.

Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. Goaltending coach Manny Legace also will not be back after five seasons on the job.

The Blue Jackets have the second-highest chance, 13.5%, of landing the No. 1 pick in the May 8 draft lottery.

Help on the way?

Wild forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Oscar Sundqvist skated for the first time since sustaining lower-body injuries in an April 6 loss to the Penguins. Eriksson Ek finished the season with 23 goals and 38 assists while Sundqvist had three goals and four assists since coming over from the Red Wings at the trade deadline. Minnesota begins it’s first-round series against Dallas on Monday … Maple Leafs coach Shelden Keefe said goalie Matt Murray resumed skating recently after suffering a concussion in an April 2 loss to the Red Wings. Murray is 14-8-2 with a .903 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average, with injuries limiting him to 26 games in his first season with Toronto … Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who missed 37 games this season because of injuries, will likely play in Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Golden Knights, saying he will not require medical clearance after suffering an upper-body injury last Tuesday. Limited to 45 games by injuries, Ehlers totaled 12 goals and 26 assists on the season.

