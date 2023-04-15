A Q&A with Newburyport tennis star Caroline Schulson

Currently ranked No. 1 in the state and fourth in New England by tennisrecruiting.net , Schulson is unbeaten through four matches for Newburyport (4-0). She took part in a Q&A with the Globe to discuss her senior season and what is to come.

Caroline Schulson is used to the pressure of playing perfect tennis. As a sophomore, she was named the Cape Ann League’s Most Valuable Player after posting a 16-0 record during her debut high school season at Newburyport. Last spring, she again captured league MVP, and she was named the Globe’s girls’ tennis Athlete of the Year after finishing 22-0 at first singles while leading the Clippers to the Division 3 state title.

Q: Your high school record is 42-0. Is there pressure to stay undefeated and maintain your No. 1 ranking?

A: It definitely gives me something to work toward and to focus on each match. Even if the competition might not be best, that’s my challenge, to keep that record. [The No. 1 ranking] is definitely something that I’m proud of and always want to keep. Personally, I don’t really look at rankings or get too caught up in it because I know sometimes it’s just not good for you to do that. But knowing that people are going to give me their best definitely challenges me to not hold back.

Q: How do you feel like your game has improved since last spring?

A: I’ve been working a lot more on my serve and coming in off of it, so a lot more net points to develop my game and use high school tennis as a way to improve that. The summer is a big time for tournaments. My sister [Ellie] and I played in the ITA. It’s a circuit with upcoming college players, and college players, that play in different tournaments across the US. We went to Florida twice, we went to North Carolina, and there was one in Boston. I played in those as well as USTA matches.

Q: In November, you signed your national letter of intent to attend and play at Quinnipiac. What went into that decision?

A: My biggest thing was I wanted to play Division 1, but on top of that I want to go into nursing, so my options were pretty limited because of how tough that major is and the time that goes into the tennis aspect. Coach Paula [Miller], the coach at Quinnipiac, comforted me and told me that I’d be able to do both and she’d support me through everything. I felt the best connection and vibes with her compared to other schools.

Q: This spring marks the second season for your mom, Jana Schulson, coaching Newburyport’s girls’ tennis team. What has it been like to share your high school experience with her?

A: It’s fun that she’s the coach. I know a lot of the girls enjoy her being there because she’s more of a mother figure than a coach. She does get serious at times, but it’s really a fun atmosphere that we’re able to learn the game and grow on and off the court with her. My mom and I are like best friends, so it’s awesome that she’s there. Sometimes we get into fights with each other, but that’s just because we’re the same person. She doesn’t play tennis, but she watches a lot of it through my sister and I.

Newburyport's Caroline Schulson (second from left) listens to her mother and coach, Jana, introduce her players before the start of a match vs. Triton. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Q: Your sister is a sophomore on the Furman women’s team. What sort of advice has she given you?

A: She told me to just put it all out there because this is my last year in high school. That goes for tennis and life in general. She’s always telling me how big of a jump it is to go from junior tennis into college tennis, so this summer will definitely be very intense getting ready. It definitely helps to have her help because she knows what it takes.

Q: How does this year’s Newburyport team compare to last year’s state championship team?

A: After we won last year, a lot of girls took up the sport even more and showed how much they care about it. Throughout the summer and leading up to this season, a lot of girls put in a ton of work to improve their game and their strokes. It’s been really cool to watch them take a passion for the sport and want to improve themselves outside of the season. I think we’re better than we were last year. We have such a good group of girls and we all get along so nicely, so it’s easy to connect and work together.

Newburyport's Caroline Schulson is looking to capture a second straight state championship. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Extra serves

▪ With just one newcomer in its starting lineup, experience has been the recipe for success for the BC High boys’ team during its 4-0 start.

Sophomore Chris Curran (first singles) and juniors Charlie Fearing (second singles) and Ethan Holson (third singles) returned to the lineup, while senior Charlie Loverin and sophomore Ryan Berns are back at first doubles. Senior Matt O’Connell and junior Sam Kessler have joined forces at second doubles.

“The only new guy in the lineup is Sam Kessler,” coach Lance Hutchinson said. “Everyone else played the majority of the matches last year, so most of them are pretty experienced and they are very good players.”

As pleased as Hutchinson has been with the Eagles’ start, he said the team expects stiffer competition with matches against St. John’s Prep, Wellesley, and St. John’s Shrewsbury looming.

“It’s been a good start to the season, but it’s a small sample and we have a lot of challenging matches ahead,” Hutchinson said. “Hopefully we can improve on last year; that’s what we’re trying to do. I’m optimistic about this group. We just have to improve each day.”

▪ Fueled by a semifinal loss to Lincoln-Sudbury in last year’s Division 1 state semifinals, the Winchester girls’ team has won each of its first six matches with 5-0 scores.

Junior Kaitlin Tan (first singles) and senior Claire Lupien (third singles) bring plenty of experience, while freshman Daryana Skobeleva has shined at second singles. Senior Abby Wilson and junior Amy Lyon have partnered at first doubles, while coach Greg Lowder has relied on a mix of girls to play at second doubles, including juniors Siena Pierce and Catie Kotwicki, and freshman Andrea Bilic.

“We always have a special group, and this year is no different,” Lowder said. “They’re good to each other, they’re supportive on and off the court, and they push each other in terms of our team runs.”

Lowder said his early-season focus has been on creating a tight bond among his players before they break for April vacation.

“We need each girl to care more about the team than just about anything else,” he said. “And they do. They love being a part of the group.”