Quin Snyder, Joe Mazzulla have come a long way from chatting at the summer league

“I really enjoyed talking to him,” Snyder said. “Just in those conversations, not only a heck of a coach, but very thoughtful about the game, very smart. It was an opportunity for me to learn too. You’ve got people who have different experiences.”

Snyder and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens have become friends over the years, and at the Las Vegas summer league last July, Stevens connected Snyder with one of the Celtics’ up-and-coming assistant coaches, Joe Mazzulla .

Last June, Quin Snyder resigned after spending eight years as coach of the Utah Jazz. Even though he was out of the NBA, he did not want to wander too far.

Advertisement

Mazzulla, of course, went on to become the coach of the Celtics. In February, Snyder was hired to coach the Hawks. Their teams are meeting in the first round of the playoffs, with Boston taking Game 1 in rather easy fashion, 112-99, on Saturday.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“Lonely is not the right word, but it’s hard to have relationships,” Snyder said. “You have them with other coaches, but when you get into competition, that’s what dictates that. I was fortunate with Joe that wasn’t the case this past summer, although it is now. But I really enjoyed that dialogue.”

Mazzulla said the conversations with Snyder have been beneficial for him, too.

“He’s a great offensive mind,” Mazzulla said. “He’s a great offensive coach and when [the Jazz] had him, they had a great defense. He was one of those guys that I kind of looked at first to create a well-balanced team, how to navigate that and how to build different nuances into both your offense and your defense. He’s one of the best at doing that.”

Mazzulla downplays honor

Mazzulla has been named one of three finalists for NBA Coach of the Year, along with Kings coach Mike Brown and Thunder coach Mark Daigneault. Brown is the heavy favorite to win the honor.

Advertisement

“It’s a reflection of the staff and the players,” Mazzulla said. “The organization, it’s foundationally set for success because of the process, because of the history and the tradition. And if it wasn’t for them, then it wouldn’t be possible.”

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is one of three finalists for Sixth Man of the Year, along with Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

Celtics remember

The Celtics wore Boston Marathon-themed shirts during pregame warm-ups in honor of One Boston Day. Mazzulla also wore one in his pregame press conference, a nod to the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombings.

“I think we have a responsibility to what’s come before us, not only in sports, but off the court. Just areas that we can have a positive impact,” Mazzulla said. “And the shirt represents that, represents kind of what the city has gone through and how they’ve persevered in that. But also, I don’t take for granted that I’m in a position to where I can help others and and be a positive impact on others, and I think that’s key.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.