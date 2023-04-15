Game 15: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox recovered from a demoralizing sweep in Tampa with a win over the Angels Friday, and they’ll look for more of the same at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Pivetta is on the hill hoping to continue his strong start to the season. After taking a loss in his first start despite giving up just one earned run, the righthander had to settle for a no-decision against the Rays; his five shutout innings weren’t enough in a 1-0 loss.

Angels starter Tyler Anderson has only faced Boston once, holding the Sox to just one earned run in 4 ⅓ as a member of the Mariners in September 2021.