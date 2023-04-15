Game 15: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox recovered from a demoralizing sweep in Tampa with a win over the Angels Friday, and they’ll look for more of the same at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.
Nick Pivetta is on the hill hoping to continue his strong start to the season. After taking a loss in his first start despite giving up just one earned run, the righthander had to settle for a no-decision against the Rays; his five shutout innings weren’t enough in a 1-0 loss.
Angels starter Tyler Anderson has only faced Boston once, holding the Sox to just one earned run in 4 ⅓ as a member of the Mariners in September 2021.
Advertisement
Lineups
ANGELS (7-6): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 4.22 ERA)
RED SOX (6-8): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 0.90 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Angels vs. Pivetta: David Fletcher 0-3, Jake Lamb 1-2, Anthony Rendon 12-24, Hunter Renfroe 4-10, Mike Trout 0-3, Gio Urshela 2-3, Taylor Ward 0-2
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-2, Kiké Hernández 7-31, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 17-34, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers has six homers this season, tied for the most in baseball.
Notes: The Red Sox rallied from a 2-0 deficit on Friday, their fourth comeback win out of their six victories thus far ... The Sox are expected to have left fielder Masataka Yoshida back this weekend after he missed three games because of a hamstring injury ... Last year, Pivetta struck out a season-high 11 Angels across five innings on June 8, though he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while taking a loss. In two career starts against Los Angeles, he is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA ... Despite an 11-hit effort, the Angels were held to four runs or fewer for the fourth straight game.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.