Red Sox get help from unexpected sources to complete comeback victory over Angels

A two-run single by Yu Chang and a Rob Refsnyder walk with the bases loaded in the eighth inning helped the Red Sox rally for a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday at Fenway Park.
Things fell apart quickly for starter Nick Pivetta in the top of the first inning. Mike Trout smashed a one-out double — the 300th two-bagger of his extraordinary career — off the Green Monster. After Pivetta retired Shohei Ohtani on a groundout for the second out of the inning, his control abandoned him.
After a first-pitch strike to Anthony Rendon, Pivetta missed the strike zone with his next 10 pitches, walking Rendon and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases, then falling behind Gio Urshela, 2-0. Urshela took one fastball for a called strike, but when Pivetta went back to his heater, Urshela pulverized it into the Monster seats in left-center for the second grand slam of his career and a 4-0 Angels lead.
But the Sox struck back quickly. With two outs in the first, Rob Refsnyder slammed an 89-mile-per-hour meatball from Tyler Anderson to center for a double. Rafael Devers followed by lofting a cloudscraper to left, a flyball that got carried by a jetstream into the first row of the Monster seats for a two-run homer that made it 4-2. The homer was the seventh of the season for Devers in 15 games, the most by a member of the Sox at this stage of the season since Mo Vaughn (eight) in 1995.
Advertisement
The Sox added a run in the third inning when Justin Turner doubled, advanced to third on an Anderson wild pitch, and after a walk, scored on a Devers double-play grounder. Down 4-3, the Sox leapfrogged the Angels in unexpected fashion in the fourth.
Connor Wong (3 for 26 with a .115 average and .425 OPS entering Saturday) mashed a two-out double off the wall. Yu Chang — 0 for 17 this year, and 0 for 28 dating to last season — followed by unloading on a thigh-high Anderson fastball, his two-run launch clearing the Monster seats to put the Red Sox ahead, 5-4.
Advertisement
The two-out rally continued with an Alex Verdugo single, a Turner walk, and a Refsnyder RBI single (on which Turner was thrown out at third to end the inning) to extend the lead to 6-4.
Yet after his offense bailed him out, Pivetta — who’d seemingly found a groove while holding the Angels hitless from the second through fourth — sprung another leak. He gave up hits to all three batters he faced in the fifth (another Trout double followed by singles from Ohtani and Rendon) in what eventually proved a game-tying, two-run fifth for the Angels.
Pivetta was done after four-plus innings, yielding six runs on five hits and three walks. It marked the sixth time this year that a Sox starter failed to record an out in the fifth inning (the most in MLB), and the 15th straight time a Sox starter failed to record an out in the sixth inning. The Red Sox rotation has a 6.78 ERA.
The Red Sox bullpen proved unable to preserve the tie. Lefthander Richard Bleier continued his season-long pattern of getting bloodied by paper cuts — some self-inflicted. He hit No. 9 hitter (and fellow lefty) Matt Thaiss to open the sixth inning, and after a fielder’s choice, advanced Taylor Ward to second on a wild pitch. The extra base proved significant, as Ohtani ripped a two-out single to center to score Ward and put the Angels ahead, 7-6.
Advertisement
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.