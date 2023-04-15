Red Sox get help from unexpected sources to complete comeback victory over Angels

After a first-pitch strike to Anthony Rendon, Pivetta missed the strike zone with his next 10 pitches, walking Rendon and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases, then falling behind Gio Urshela, 2-0. Urshela took one fastball for a called strike, but when Pivetta went back to his heater, Urshela pulverized it into the Monster seats in left-center for the second grand slam of his career and a 4-0 Angels lead.

Things fell apart quickly for starter Nick Pivetta in the top of the first inning. Mike Trout smashed a one-out double — the 300th two-bagger of his extraordinary career — off the Green Monster. After Pivetta retired Shohei Ohtani on a groundout for the second out of the inning, his control abandoned him.

A two-run single by Yu Chang and a Rob Refsnyder walk with the bases loaded in the eighth inning helped the Red Sox rally for a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels Saturday at Fenway Park.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

But the Sox struck back quickly. With two outs in the first, Rob Refsnyder slammed an 89-mile-per-hour meatball from Tyler Anderson to center for a double. Rafael Devers followed by lofting a cloudscraper to left, a flyball that got carried by a jetstream into the first row of the Monster seats for a two-run homer that made it 4-2. The homer was the seventh of the season for Devers in 15 games, the most by a member of the Sox at this stage of the season since Mo Vaughn (eight) in 1995.

Advertisement

The Sox added a run in the third inning when Justin Turner doubled, advanced to third on an Anderson wild pitch, and after a walk, scored on a Devers double-play grounder. Down 4-3, the Sox leapfrogged the Angels in unexpected fashion in the fourth.

Connor Wong (3 for 26 with a .115 average and .425 OPS entering Saturday) mashed a two-out double off the wall. Yu Chang — 0 for 17 this year, and 0 for 28 dating to last season — followed by unloading on a thigh-high Anderson fastball, his two-run launch clearing the Monster seats to put the Red Sox ahead, 5-4.

Advertisement

The two-out rally continued with an Alex Verdugo single, a Turner walk, and a Refsnyder RBI single (on which Turner was thrown out at third to end the inning) to extend the lead to 6-4.

Yet after his offense bailed him out, Pivetta — who’d seemingly found a groove while holding the Angels hitless from the second through fourth — sprung another leak. He gave up hits to all three batters he faced in the fifth (another Trout double followed by singles from Ohtani and Rendon) in what eventually proved a game-tying, two-run fifth for the Angels.

Pivetta was done after four-plus innings, yielding six runs on five hits and three walks. It marked the sixth time this year that a Sox starter failed to record an out in the fifth inning (the most in MLB), and the 15th straight time a Sox starter failed to record an out in the sixth inning. The Red Sox rotation has a 6.78 ERA.

The Red Sox bullpen proved unable to preserve the tie. Lefthander Richard Bleier continued his season-long pattern of getting bloodied by paper cuts — some self-inflicted. He hit No. 9 hitter (and fellow lefty) Matt Thaiss to open the sixth inning, and after a fielder’s choice, advanced Taylor Ward to second on a wild pitch. The extra base proved significant, as Ohtani ripped a two-out single to center to score Ward and put the Angels ahead, 7-6.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.