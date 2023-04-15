We’ll resist the temptation to declare this Celtics-Hawks series over, but . . .

I was sitting on press row (courtside in the old days!) on Memorial Day in 1985 when the defending world champion Celtics beat the Lakers, 148-114, in Game 1 of the Finals. Scott Wedman came off the bench to make 11 of 11 shots and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looked about 147 years old. I’m pretty sure I compared Kareem to an over-the-hill Willie Mays flopping around Shea Stadium in the 1973 World Series.

This is where we resist the temptation to declare the series over in a four game sweep.

The Celtics toyed with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, bolting to a 32-point, third-quarter lead, then cruising to a 112-99 victory in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Two weeks later, the Lakers beat the Celtics by 11 points in Game 6 to win the NBA championship in Boston Garden. Kareem was named Finals MVP.

That said, and with all due respect to the Hawks, this series isn’t going to be anything like that. The Hawks are a certified first-round Tomato Can. If the deep, talented, “We’ve learned our lesson” Celtics don’t win this thing in four, they should be sentenced to a week in the hole watching nothing but “Mad Fisherman” reruns.

The first 2½ quarters featured a nonstop reel of Celtics layups and alley-oop dunks by Robert Williams (6 for 6, eight rebounds in 22 rim-rattling minutes). There was no real competition. Atlanta star Trae Young couldn’t buy a bucket (5 for 18) and Boston’s Jays (Jayson Tatum 25 points, Jaylen Brown 29) scored at will. The contest had less intensity than a Roberts Club vs. Hemenway AC midsummer BNBL clash in Lower Mills.

“We set the tone from the jump and wanted them to know it was going to be a long night,” said Brown.

The Celtics led, 84-52, four minutes into the third quarter, then defaulted to sleep mode, allowing the young Hawks to cut the margin dramatically. In the final minutes, with the outcome decided, you could feel draft kings and fan duelers getting nervous. Boston was a 9-point favorite. Can you imagine failing to cover after leading by 32 in the third?

“We didn’t lose the lead,” said Tatum. “They cut it town to 13, 12. It’s the playoffs. They’re a good team. There’s a lot of things we can learn from . . . We had to kind of wake up from that, and we did.”

“You get up 30 and you kind of just relax a little bit, playoffs or not,” said Derrick White (24 points). “We’ve got to be better.”

“I thought we lost our offensive purpose,” said coach Joe Mazzulla. “It’s good that we can win and at the same time know we can play better.”

The 34-year-old coach used only eight players (no Grant Williams). He could have won with six.

These Hawks are a gift from the NBA gods. They are here because they beat the Heat in a play-in game Tuesday in Miami. Far be it from me to question the integrity of the NBA, but the league fined the Mavericks $750,000 for tanking their last regular-season game and commissioner Adam Silver perhaps should look at what the Heat did at home against Atlanta in the play-in tourney. It was almost as if the Heat wanted to play the Bucks in the first round (Miami-Milwaukee starts Sunday at 5:30).

A Celtics-Heat first-round series would have pushed the Celtics. Miami took the Green Team to a seventh game in the conference finals last spring and the Heat have three guys (Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro) who are clearly not afraid of the Celtics. They would have made this week interesting.

It’s hard to see Atlanta in the same light.

The best news for the Celtics on this day was the presence and play of Robert Williams. The 25-year-old Time Lord has had two meniscus surgeries in the last 13 months, missed seven playoff games last spring, and played in only 35 of 82 games this season, never on back-to-back nights. The Celtics are a different team with him. They’ll need him to get past the 76ers, Bucks, and (they hope) the Western Conference champs.

No so much against these Hawks.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.