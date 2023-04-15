With senior ace Lily Welch in command, Bridgewater-Raynham softball continues its rise

Welch uncorked a riser that soared above the letters for the third strike to escape the jam unscathed.

Trailing by three runs in the fifth, Bishop Feehan loaded the bases with two outs on a pair of hits and a walk.

Behind a complete game shutout from Welch, 15th-ranked Bridgewater-Raynham earned a 3-0 nonleague softball victory against No. 12 Bishop Feehan Saturday afternoon.

“That was actually accidental,” said Welch, of the dynamic riseball. “I just hit my spot, if she hits it, let the defense do the work. Just get out of it, go back to hitting to get some run support.”

Welch, a senior, incorporated a high velocity two-seam fastball that features a healthy amount of spin to strike out 12 batters and only surrender four hits.

“She stayed strong the whole game, which is good,” said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Michael Carrozza. “She never faltered or never weakened. From the first inning until the end, she was strong all the way through.

“She’s the one that sets everything [by] example.”

Junior third baseman Ava Selter paced the offense, finishing 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run. Selter plated senior Emma Flaherty with a single in the first inning and from there, the Trojans (4-0) never trailed.

“Ava’s a strong hitter,” said Carrozza. “She gets it sweet, it’s going to go about 240 [feet]. She’s an aggressive hitter and she’s done well, right from the start.”

Selter belted a pair of doubles on almost identical paths, splitting the left-center field gap. The junior displayed quality wrist control and fast hands, adjusting to the pitch.

“I was looking for outside pitches, those are my favorite, but both of those pitches were inside so I decided to drive it towards that side of the field,” said Selter.

Senior Ky Hicks scored Abby Campbell and Selter with a single in the fifth inning to extend the lead.

Maddie Narducci, Maddie Coupal, Callie Murray, and Sophia Silva recorded hits for the Shamrocks (3-2).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.