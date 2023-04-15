Yasmani Grandal, Óscar Colás help White Sox outscore Orioles in 10th inning for a victory

Baltimore scored in the top of the 10th, with Jorge Mateo leading off with a sacrifice bunt to move Terin Vavra to third. Adley Rutschman beat out a potential double play to score Vavra.

White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

Yasmani Grandal tied a game on Saturday in Chicago in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Óscar Colás followed with an RBI single to give the White Sox a 7-6 win over the Orioles.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5⅓ innings.

Baltimore third baseman Ramón Urías left the game after being struck in the helmet in the seventh inning by a pitch from Chicago reliever Kendall Graveman.

Brewers reliever Varland struck

Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw with a 105.1 m.p.h. line drive off the bat of the Padres’ Manny Machado in San Diego.

The scary moment came in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 10-3 win. Varland was knocked to the ground by the impact. He got to his feet and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side, then was helped to his knees. Eventually, Varland was helped off the field.

The ball caromed to shortstop Willy Adames, who threw out Machado.

Clutch performances by ex-MVPs

A pair of veteran former MVPs came through in big spots in extra innings.

Andrew McCutchen homered in St. Louis to lead off the 10th inning on a full count to lead the Pirates to a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. In Detroit, pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera’s walkoff single in the 11th inning capped the Tigers’ rally from a five-run deficit to beat the Giants, 7-6.