Paul Taylor Dance Company shines in its Boston return

Paul Taylor Dance Company hasn’t visited Boston since 2013, and the troupe’s return to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre this weekend, in a Celebrity Series presentation, is more than welcome. Taylor died in 2018, but the company he founded in 1954 dances on, with a repertoire of more than 170 works, 147 of them by Taylor himself. The outstanding Boston program, a typical Taylor mix of sunshine and shadow, begins with Amy Hall Garner’s “Somewhere in the Middle” (2022) and continues with Taylor’s “Brandenburgs” (1988) and “Company B” (1991). And it’s exquisitely performed by the current crop of dancers, who exemplify Taylor’s easy exuberance and casual, creamy grace.

“Somewhere in the Middle” occupies the sunny end of the spectrum. Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, the Count Basie Orchestra, and the Bill Evans Trio provide the music; Donald Martiny’s mostly high-hanging “frozen brushstrokes” form the set; Mark Eric’s costumes layer diaphanous fabric over pastel-colored bras and briefs.

Count Basie’s “The King” finds the four men and four women in nonstop party mode. The dancers are chameleonic, jetés one moment, jitterbugging the next; Lisa Borres even takes a moment out from her solo to wave at the audience. Vaughan’s “Perdido” points up Garner’s Taylor-like sense of irony, the downbeat lyrics set against Madelyn Ho’s mercurial solo. Garner takes the same tack with Vaughan’s “When Your Lover Has Gone,” Jada Pearman explosively defiant to the point of inviting the audience to congratulate her. For Bill Evans’s “Lucky to Be Me,” on the other hand, Jennifer Tipton’s already subdued lighting dims, and Maria Ambrose and Devon Louis, having changed into somber colors, enact a tender but apprehensive slow duet. The fluid couplings mostly partner men with women, though there are romantic hints in a brief duet for Lee Duveneck and John Harnage. Everyone looks delighted no matter who they are or aren’t dancing with.

“Brandenburgs” is Taylor’s riff on George Balanchine’s “Apollo,” with Harnage as the young god, Ho, Ambrose, and Eran Bugge as the three muses, and a chorus of five men, everyone dressed in Santo Loquasto’s forest green. The piece is set to the first two movements of Bach’s Sixth “Brandenburg Concerto” and all three movements of the Third. Like Balanchine’s trio of Calliope, Polyhymnia, and Terpsichore, the women court Harnage’s favor, together and individually. Ambrose teases the audience with a flicking rond de jambe and Harnage with a tap on the shoulder. Bugge offers willowy extensions and soft, reverent arcs; a darting Ho is all extravagant enthusiasm.

The lightfooted chorus frames the action with imitation and counterpoint, honoring the women and being honored in turn. In a sinuous solo, Harnage stretches, balances in place, finds his place in the world. The finale gives the women their last chance to impress; here, as before, Harnage shows no partiality to any one in particular. Harmony rather than hierarchy is the goal; the concluding pose, Harnage kneeling and the women with hands on his shoulder, is a variation on the one with which “Brandenburgs” opened.

In “Company B,” the sun is a selection of Andrews Sisters hits; the shadow is cast by World War II. “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” finds some of the women in skirts, some in trousers, a reminder of those who worked in factories. Led by a puppy-dog-cute Kristin Draucker and Austin Kelly, “Pennsylvania Polka” has a shadow backdrop of men dying in battle; Draucker and Kelly exit a stage littered with corpses. The lovelorn Christina Lynch Markham of “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” is backed by two shadowy muscle men who seem more interested in each other than in her and eventually march off to war. Ambrose and Louis are a conflicted couple in “There Will Never Be Another You”; just as she seems ready to accept him, he too marches away.

But the dancers keep the shadows at bay. In his “Tico-Tico” solo, Alex Clayton simultaneously spoofs and celebrates the Latin-lover stereotype. Swivelhipping her way through “Rum and Coca-Cola” while “working for the Yankee dollar,” Ho keeps her dignity even as her literally low-level admirers sit bolt upright whenever she swirls her skirts. A bespectacled (4-F?) Duveneck isn’t “handsome, it’s true,” but his hot-to-trot strutting and flashy pirouettes attract a bevy of admirers in “Oh Johnny! Oh Johnny! Oh!” As the draftee “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (of Company B),” Harnage is hip enough to make the company jump when he plays Reveille; then he gets shot dead as he tries to leave the stage. It’s the romance of war followed by the absurdity of war. Just when we’re enjoying the American Dream, Taylor whips the rug out from under us. But he still leaves us standing.

