‘SNL’ gets serious with message for trans youth as Ana de Armas hosts

On the first warm day of the year, two reporters (Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang) interview locals at Central Park in the show’s cold open.

Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

On April 15, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by “Blonde” and “Knives Out″ actress Ana de Armas. Singer KAROL G was the musical guest for the night.

In her opening monologue, Ana de Armas reflected on learning English after moving to the U.S., building an acting career, and Robert de Niro surprising her father in Cuba.





Molly Kearney, who is SNL’s first non-binary cast member, has a message for trans kids in the wake of anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced across the country.

Advertisement

Guru Genesis Fry (Sarah Sherman) leads “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost through a guided meditation.

Funky Kong (Kenan Thompson) talks about his limited role in the hit “Super Mario Bros.” movie.

“Weekend Update” also covered the news of the week, including the Pentagon classified documents leak.





See some of the sketches

A game show host (Thompson) is baffled by the unlikely pairing of a couple of contestants (de Armas, Mikey Day).

Two voice actors (de Armas, Ego Nwodim) have trouble understanding the assignment when they’re asked to provide a producer tag for an upcoming musician (Devon Walker).

Two new students (de Armas, Marcello Hernández) leave a Spanish teacher (Day) frazzled.

The Please Don’t Destroy trio piece together what happened at last Saturday’s afterparty.

Lisa from Temecula (Nwodim) returns as a wedding guest.

The American Girl dolls venture into the modern world in a live-action movie trailer.

A couple (de Armas, Yang) fights over manicures at the nail salon.

An ad promotes an acting school for cute pups.





Musical performances

Singer KAROL G performed “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” and “TUS GAFITAS.”