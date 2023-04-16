Still writing checks? You might want to reconsider as check fraud skyrockets

But Fitzgerald had written a check for $185 to him three weeks earlier and dropped it into a mailbox while visiting her daughter in Virginia.

A couple of months ago, Ellen Fitzgerald got a text message from her electrician saying he hadn’t received payment for some minor work on her house in Newbury.

“I’ll write you a new one,” she told the electrician. “If you get the old one, rip it up.”

Problem solved. Or so she thought.

Later that day, Fitzgerald went online to check her Citizens Bank account. To her shock, she discovered the “missing” check had been paid one day earlier — but not to her electrician and not for $185.

Advertisement

Instead, the check she viewed online was written for $2,385 and paid to “Candice Hill,” someone Fitzgerald had never heard of. She recognized the signature on the check as hers, but not the words or numerals.

Fitzgerald was a victim of “check-washing,” a kind of check fraud that is surging across the country even as the number of Americans who still write and mail paper checks steadily declines, according to the Treasury Department.

“Check-washing” begins with scammers fishing envelopes from mailboxes in search of signed checks. The scammers then use nail polish remover or other chemicals to wash away the ink spelling out the name of the “payee,” or recipient, and the dollar amount. Finally, they write in a new payee’s name and amount and cash or deposit the check in an account they control, typically via an ATM or online banking.

Last year, banks reported 460,000 cases of check fraud, including check-washing, almost double the number the year before, according to the Treasury Department.

Upon her discovery, Fitzgerald promptly reported the apparent fraud to Citizens Bank and asked for the $2,385 already paid from her account to be returned while the bank investigated. (She also moved all but $5 in her account to a new Citizens Bank account, leaving the old one open temporarily for already scheduled direct deposits).

Advertisement

At first, Citizens Bank said it would take six to eight weeks for the return of her money, said Fitzgerald, who is retired and on a fixed income. That seemed like a long time, but she agreed and sent the bank the paperwork it requested.

Ellen Fitzgerald poses for a portrait at her home. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

When she checked with the bank two months later, she was told it could take up to six more months, she said.

“That’s when I lost my patience,” she said.

And rightly so, I think. Fitzgerald wasn’t at fault. Banking laws hold banks responsible when they accept forged or altered checks. After all, banks are supposed to be able to detect and reject “doctored” checks. Bank customers play no role in it.

It turns out “Candice Hill” deposited the check in a Bank of America account apparently set up as part of the scam. Bank of America, following standard banking procedures, got reimbursed by Citizens Bank for the $2,385 it paid to “Candice Hill,” and Citizens Bank in turn debited Fitzgerald’s account for that amount.

Fitzgerald sent me a copy of the check and it looked suspect to me: there were strange-looking markings beneath and next to Candice Hill’s name, apparently vestiges of the electrician’s name.

The amount of the check, in words and numerals, also showed signs of alteration.

Fitzgerald said Citizens Bank explained the months of delay on the two banks needing to “sort out” which one was responsible for the loss before her money could be released back to her.

Advertisement

But why should a retiree on a tight budget be forced to cover the cost of bank mistakes for up to eight months when she clearly wasn’t at fault?

“I have submitted every piece of evidence Citizens Banks asked for,” Fitzgerald wrote in an e-mail asking for my help. “The bank agrees the check was obviously altered but they say it is up to Bank of America to agree as well. This loss of money has been a hardship for me.”

I dashed off a detailed e-mail to Citizens Bank. “To make Fitzgerald go without $2,385 for six months seems quite unfair,” I wrote. “Ellen, a longtime customer, acted in a very responsible manner.”

I pointed out that Fitzgerald noticed and reported the fraud almost immediately.

A similar e-mail went to Bank of America.

The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The next day, Citizens Bank credited Fitzgerald’s account with the full amount.

Citizens Bank said in a statement: “The safety and security of our customers’ accounts are of the utmost importance to us, and we are sorry to hear that one of our customers was potentially the victim of check washing fraud. While we can’t comment on a specific customer, as with any case of alleged check washing fraud, we work with all parties involved to investigate and pursue recovery.”

A Bank of America spokesperson said it acted promptly after receiving notice of the fraud. It took responsibility and paid Citizens Bank the amount of the check.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said “it would never take six months to process a claim of this nature on our end.”

Here are some things to know:

* If you are still writing and mailing checks, it might be time to begin paying online. That’s the recommendation of the American Bankers Association. And if you insist on writing checks, consider doing so in black indelible ink.

* Understand that you are not liable for a forged or altered check. That’s on the banks.

* Regularly review your bank activity and statements for errors. That’s what Fitzgerald did. If you overlook an apparently forged or altered check for more than a couple of months your bank may try to disavow responsibility.

* The postal service is working to make mailboxes less susceptible to burglaries by equipping mail slots with “steel teeth” to prevent “fishing” and by taking other measures. But scammers, sometimes working in organized groups, have been known to rob postal workers in search of checks, according to the ABA.

* Mail your checks at the post office lobby mail slot instead of a mailbox for extra protection.

* Drop off mail in mailboxes before the last scheduled pick-up of the day to avoid having it sit in the box overnight.

* Theft of mail also happens at home mailboxes. Don’t advertise there’s outgoing mail in your box by raising the little flag on the box. And don’t let mail pile up while you are away (ask the post office to hold it or arrange for someone to pick it up from your mailbox).

Advertisement

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.