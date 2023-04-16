Arson reported at Kingston residence Saturday night, no injuries

First responders at the 22 Main St. house noticed a smell similar to gasoline, said Kingston police Detective Lieutenant Michael Skowyra in an e-mail. The fire was quickly extinguished by neighbors and firefighters, the Facebook post said.

Around 9:18 p.m., fire officials responded to several 911 calls reporting an outside fire extending to the building, according to a Facebook post by the Kingston Fire Department.

One wall of a two-story, multi-family home was significantly damaged by a fire that was intentionally set in Kingston Saturday night, according to officials.

No one was injured, said Kingston Fire Department Captain John Bartlett.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, said Bartlett, but he didn’t know how many people were inside. The house has three apartments, two on the first floor and one on second floor, and one of them has no tenants, according to Skowyra.

An outside wall of the house burned, causing significant exterior damage, but the fire was put out before reaching the inside, so no one was displaced, Skowyra said.

A State Police K9 indicated an accelerant, like gasoline, was present, Skowyra said, and other evidence indicates the fire was intentionally set.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, Skowyra said, and the motive for setting the fire is under investigation.









Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.