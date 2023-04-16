East Bridgewater man, 28, arrested on gun, OUI charges after hit-and-run on parked vehicle

Campbell faces multiple vehicle and gun-related charges, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper storage of a firearm, speeding, and operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), according to the statement. Campbell was released on his own recognizance and $40 cash bail, according to the statement.

Kyle Campbell, 28, of East Bridgewater, was taken into custody after he allegedly crashed into the vehicle, causing heavy damage, and subsequently fled the scene, according to a statement from Deputy Chief Michael Jenkins of the East Bridgewater Police Department.

A man was arrested Friday evening in East Bridgewater on multiple vehicle and gun-related charges after a hit-and-run crash into a parked vehicle, officials said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court. It was unclear Sunday if Campbell had hired an attorney to represent him.

Police were called to the area of Washington and Pond streets just before 9 p.m., after several bystanders heard a loud crash followed by tires screeching, according to the statement. Upon arrival, officers found the damaged vehicle. After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the suspect’s vehicle had been traveling south on Washington Street at the time of the crash, and officers found a passenger-side mirror that had detached from the vehicle, the statement said.

As police were investigating, a Honda Pilot passed the scene headed north at a high rate of speed, then the SUV turned around in a parking lot and again sped past the scene headed south, according to the statement.

An officer pursued the Honda, which increased its speed to about 60 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, the statement said. But police soon pulled the Honda over in the parking lot of 1355 Plymouth St. and found Campbell driving the SUV, with the smell of alcohol coming from his mouth, according to the statement.

An officer observed that a GMC Sierra parked next to the Honda had significant damage, including a missing passenger-side mirror, police said. Officers concluded that Campbell was the registered owner of the GMC truck, and the Honda belonged to one of Campbell’s family members. Campbell allegedly had the keys to the damaged truck in his possession, police said.

Campbell allegedly failed multiple field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment, according to the statement.

Campbell was taken into custody, and police conducted searches of both his truck and his nearby home, allegedly seizing an unsecured Smith & Wesson 6906 handgun and two magazines from his truck, and an unsecured Ruger SR22 handgun and two additional magazines inside his residence, as well as his license to carry, according to the statement.

