FBI affidavit: ‘good cause’ to believe Mass. National Guard member may have more classified records

He was arrested at his family home in Dighton Thursday, after he allegedly shared military secrets from December to March using a private server on the social media website Discord. Some of the stolen military information was transcribed, but Teixeira also posted images of documents beginning in January.

Jack D. Teixeira, 21, is charged with retaining and transmitting national defense information without authorization, and with removal and retention of classified documents without authorization, federal prosecutors have said.

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of violating the Espionage Act for posting classified military secrets online may have more documents at two addresses where he lives in Dighton, investigators said in court papers.

“Although certain information has been posted on various social media sites, there is good cause to believe that additional, highly sensitive documents containing U.S. national defense information will be found” by investigators, according to Victoria Horne, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Teixeira, an airman first class stationed at Otis Air Force Base as a member of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, received a Top Secret security clearance in 2021, according to prosecutors.

The Maple Street home where Teixeira was arrested Thursday was listed as his primary address on his security clearance paperwork, Horne wrote. Teixeira also lives at another address on Walker Street in Dighton.

Investigators believe any classified material kept at those two homes was stored in an “unsecured manner,” Horne said.

She filed the affidavit in support of search warrants at both addresses Thursday in federal court.

Based on a review of source documents and material released online, “there is reason to believe that Teixeira accessed larger amounts of classified national defense information and only disseminated select pages of larger documents,” Horne wrote.

Investigators’ application for the search warrants included computers and electronic storage devices at those addresses, according to the filing.

Law enforcement have secured Teixeira’s primary address on Maple Street in anticipation of a search warrant, according to the filing. The Walker Street home has been under surveillance by law enforcement, also in anticipation of a search warrant.

Authorities have already retrieved three cellphones from Teixeira’s primary address, including one belonging to Teixeira, the filing said.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Boston office, declined to comment Sunday because of the ongoing investigation and the pending court case.

The information Teixeira leaked included US intelligence assessments from the war in Ukraine and information on troop movements, and most of the documents bore Top Secret or other classification markings, according to court papers.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy ordered Teixeira to be held without bail during his arraignment Friday.

Teixeira is expected to return to federal court Wednesday for a hearing to decide whether he should remain in custody while his case is underway.





