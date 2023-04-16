‘Golden heaven’: Hundreds of golden retrievers pack Boston Common in memory of official Marathon dog

The canines convened in honor of Spencer, who died two months ago after being diagnosed with untreatable cancer. A video of Spencer standing along the Marathon route, wearing a blue raincoat and holding a pair of Boston Strong flags in his mouth, went viral in 2018 .

Elisha Bussiere, co-founder of MA Golden Meetups, which organized the morning, said the turnout far exceeded expectations. It was like “nothing we imagined.”

A sea of golden retrievers — more than 100 dogs deep — flooded the edge of the Boston Common Sunday morning, in memory of the Marathon’s official dog, Spencer, who died in February.

Many retrievers wore bandanas emblazoned with the words “Golden Strong” in Spencer’s honor, and some carried “Spencer Strong” flags in their teeth.

Bussiere and other organizers wrangled the dogs onto the hill beneath the Soldiers and Sailors Monument around 11:20 a.m. for a group photo. A few people held goldens in their arms like babies.

As the dogs filled the hill, a crowd of hundreds swarmed its base, cooing to the canines and taking photos and videos.

Jenny Barbag, visiting Boston from New Jersey, could hardly contain her excitement as she stepped out of the Boston Common parking garage and into the mass of dogs. Barbag was planning to tour Newbury Street, she said, but this was a welcome distraction.

“There’s so much just — joy,” she said. “Everyone’s smiling.”

Bussiere called for a moment of silence in memory of Spencer around 11:35 a.m. Aside from a few wagging tails and panting tongues, the crowd was hushed and still.

A group of golden retrievers and their humans met up for a “Golden Strong” group photo on the Boston Common followed by a moment of silence for Spencer, the Marathon Golden, and his sister, Penny, and all golden families affected by canine cancer. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After photos, Bussiere joined Spencer’s owners, Richard and Dorrey Powers, at the foot of the hill.

“So many people wanted to be here to show how much they loved your dogs,” Bussiere told the couple, gesturing into the crowd.

Richard Powers held a photo of Spencer and Penny — Spencer’s sister, who died eight days after he did, also of cancer — drawing applause and barking from the group.

Powers wore the same blue raincoat that Spencer had on in his viral debut and told reporters the morning was overwhelming.

“I think I can safely say Spencer and Penny affected millions at this point,” Powers said.

Powers said he planned to be at his usual spot near Ashland State Park during this year’s Marathon. Spencer was a fixture along the route since 2014. Runners had grown used to him cheering them on 2 or 3 miles into the race.

In the months since Spencer died, Powers said he and his wife have raised more than $30,000 for research into canine cancer. He said he is working with local officials to put up a statue of Spencer along the Marathon route in Ashland.

“I just want him to continue to offer inspiration,” Powers said. “You can do more than you think you can.”

A smaller group of goldens arrived near the finish line around 10 a.m., stopping for a group photo and stealing pats and praise from passersby.

From there, the dozens of dogs and owners walked along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall toward the Common. “It’s going to be golden heaven,” Bussiere cried through a megaphone.

A group of golden retrievers gathered for a photo enroute to a meet up for a “Golden Strong” group photo on the Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Patrick Stastra, 41, who flew into town from Amsterdam to compete in the Marathon, stopped his morning run to take a few photos. He said he was shocked to see so many retrievers along his practice route.

Although not a dog person himself, Stastra said he couldn’t help stopping.

“It’s amazing what dogs with people do, and apparently if you multiply the number of dogs, then even I am so soft that I have to take a picture,” he said, laughing. “And they look good. The whole city looks good, so it’s in line with the city.”

A group of golden retrievers who met up for a “Golden Strong” group photo Boylston Street make their way to the Boston Common for a moment of silence for Spencer. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As the crowd paused for photos, Mazie, a retriever with a yellow and blue bow on her harness, lay along the path.

“She is a little overwhelmed, but she’s doing good,” said owner Kristin Waible, 26, of Tewksbury. Waible said this was Mazie’s first meet-up, and probably the most golden retrievers she had ever seen.

Paige Whittingham, 57, wore a “Spencer Strong” shirt and brought her two retrievers, Willy and Lilly, from their home in Marlborough to the Common.

Whittingham visited the Powers’ home with her therapy dog, Dublin, after Spencer died, she said. Although she never met Spencer, Whittingham said he was “a once-in-a-lifetime kind of pup,” who offered unique support to the Marathon runners for years.

She said the turnout was a testament to Spencer’s popularity and to the energy of golden retrievers and their owners.

“I think golden people are like their dogs: They like to socialize, they like to make people smile,” Whittingham said. “This is what golden people are all about.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.