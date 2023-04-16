Man dies after fire sweeps top floor of Methuen home Friday night

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the third-floor unit where it began, the statement said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officials responded to 97 Phillips St., where they saw smoke and fire on the third floor, according to a statement by the State Department of Fire Services. Firefighters rescued the man inside and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died, the statement said.

A man died after a fire swept through the top floor of a Methuen three-decker Friday night, according to fire officials.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and began in a bedroom on the left side of the three-decker, the statement said. It was most likely caused by “smoking materials,” the statement said.

The house had no working smoke alarms, said Methuen fire Chief Tim Sheehy in the statement.

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the State Department of Fire Services, said in a phone interview Saturday that he did not know if the fire caused structural damage to the building.

Between March 26 and April 9, at least seven people were killed in four fires in homes without working smoke alarms, as previously reported by The Globe.

Homes should have alarms on all floors, Sheehy said in the statement, and those have to be tested every month, get new batteries twice a year, and be replaced every 10 years.

“I can’t stress this enough for every member of our community: working smoke alarms save lives,” he said.

Three occupants of the lower floors were temporarily displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, according to the fire marshal’s statement.

The man was the only person on the third floor at the time of the fire, Wark said in an e-mail. The chief medical examiner will identify the victim and the injuries that led to his death, Wark said.

“The unsafe or careless disposal of smoking materials is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and nationally,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in the statement. “There is no truly safe way to smoke, but smoking in bed or when you’re drowsy or impaired is especially dangerous.”

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.