Man killed, boy seriously injured in Hubbardston ATV crash

A 33-year-old man was killed and a boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Hubbardston on Saturday, police said.
At about 5 p.m., Hubbardston police and firefighters were dispatched to the sand pits off Pitcherville Road in response to a report of an ATV crash, according to a statement from the police department. It was reported that a man was unresponsive and that a boy, whose age was not released, was seriously injured.
The names of the victims also have not been released. The man was taken by Hubbardston EMS to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The boy was taken by Woods Ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries, police said.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation by Environmental Police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday night. No further information was immediately available.