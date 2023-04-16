Man killed, boy seriously injured in Hubbardston ATV crash

A 33-year-old man was killed and a boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Hubbardston on Saturday, police said.

At about 5 p.m., Hubbardston police and firefighters were dispatched to the sand pits off Pitcherville Road in response to a report of an ATV crash, according to a statement from the police department. It was reported that a man was unresponsive and that a boy, whose age was not released, was seriously injured.