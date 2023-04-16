Man taken into custody after 12-hour standoff with Worcester police

A 12-hour standoff between Worcester police and a man barricaded in his home ended peacefully when the man was taken into custody early Saturday morning, officials said Sunday.

Worcester police responded about 6 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who was wanted on an arrest warrant and was “behaving erratically and making threats” at a home on June Street, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.

The man, whose name was not released, refused to come out of the home when officers arrived, and the department’s crisis negotiation team was called to the scene, police said.