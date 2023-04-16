Man taken into custody after 12-hour standoff with Worcester police

A 12-hour standoff between Worcester police and a man barricaded in his home ended peacefully when the man was taken into custody early Saturday morning, officials said Sunday.
Worcester police responded about 6 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who was wanted on an arrest warrant and was “behaving erratically and making threats” at a home on June Street, the Worcester Police Department said in a statement.
The man, whose name was not released, refused to come out of the home when officers arrived, and the department’s crisis negotiation team was called to the scene, police said.
Negotiators reached the man, who was alone in the home, through phone calls and text messages. Police said the man “was threatening to stab officers and continued to behave erratically,” and allegedly said he was “armed and ready.”
At one point, the man allegedly threw “an item out of his window in the direction of the officers on scene,” police said.
Police had “sporadic contact” with the man throughout the night until about 6:20 a.m., when he came out of his bedroom and was taken into police custody, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available Sunday.
