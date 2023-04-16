Missing Medford men found stabbed to death in Brighton storage unit; one man arrested

Both men had been stabbed to death, and Schukin was dismembered, Ryan said,

Police found the bodies of Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, who had been missing since late March, on Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a Sunday morning press conference.

MEDFORD — A missing married couple have been found stabbed to death, their bodies stashed in a Brighton storage unit, and a man whose lease they had been signatories on is in custody charged with one murder, according to authorities.

Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, was arrested Saturday in North Attleboro, Ryan said, and he faces a charge of one count of murder, with more charges expected.

Volkov is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

Ryan said Schukin had been a guarantor on Volkov’s lease, but he had told Volkov that he wanted to withdraw from the arrangement “as the result of some dispute,” Ryan said.

Police on Friday executed a warrant on a storage unit on North Beacon Street in Brighton that was rented by Volkov in Schukin’s name, Ryan said. There, police found both men’s bodies in rubber bins. Schukin’s dismembered remains were found in several of the bins. Police also found bleach and rubber gloves “traceable” to Volkov, Ryan said.

“It’s an extraordinary event in the city of Medford,” Police Chief Jack Buckley said at the press conference, adding that there’s not believed to be any danger to the public.

Ryan said the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.