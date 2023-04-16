Racist term found spray-painted at Dartmouth youth basketball facility

Steven Burgo, president of the Burgo Basketball Association, discovered a “derogatory term aimed at the Black population” spray-painted on the Dumpster at the facility, according to a spokesperson for Dartmouth police.

Authorities responded to a report of a hate crime at 101 Slocum Road at approximately 5 p.m., Dartmouth police said in a statementSunday.

Dartmouth police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a racist term was found spray-painted at the Burgo Basketball Association facility in town on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Burgo, 71, said he’s lived in Dartmouth since he was a child and was disappointed to find the racial slur spray-painted on his property.

“Something like this makes me feel more out of place in my town than ever,” said Burgo, who is Black.

The Burgo Basketball Association is a non-profit that provides a safe environment for youth basketball, according to its website.

Burgo has been running the organization since 1994, and it has been operating in the Dartmouth facility for 18 years, he said. He started it in his backyard to ensure that his son would have a safe place to play basketball,Burgo said.

The facility has five outdoor courts, and the association hopes to add five indoor courts, according to Burgo.

A foot-and-a-half-wide sign that says, “Respect” sits at the front of the property, Burgo said.

“This whole complex is about respect, he said. “This to me is a refuge for the kids to be safe.”

Burgo is confident that if anyone within his organization has information about the incident, they will come forward, he said.

“I will never ever give up on the youth in this area,” Burgo said. “You know I can’t help everybody, but I can try.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the graffiti call 508-910-1735.

