Six children rescued near water diversion tunnel in Auburn

A group of six children were rescued after they became stuck down a steep embankment near a water diversion tunnel in Auburn on Sunday, officials said.

Auburn firefighters responded to the area of Southhold Road and Curtis Street after one of the children called for help late Sunday afternoon, according to Auburn Fire Department Lieutenant Brian Sheridan. The kids, whose ages weren’t available Sunday, told firefighters they had been stuck for a couple of hours, he said.

“They just couldn’t get up the hill,” he said. “It’s steep on both sides.”