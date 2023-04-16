Six children rescued near water diversion tunnel in Auburn

A group of six children were rescued after they became stuck down a steep embankment near a water diversion tunnel in Auburn on Sunday, officials said.
Auburn firefighters responded to the area of Southhold Road and Curtis Street after one of the children called for help late Sunday afternoon, according to Auburn Fire Department Lieutenant Brian Sheridan. The kids, whose ages weren’t available Sunday, told firefighters they had been stuck for a couple of hours, he said.
“They just couldn’t get up the hill,” he said. “It’s steep on both sides.”
Firefighters used ropes to help the children stay stable as they were guided up the hill, he said.
An ambulance was brought to the scene in response to a report of one child with hypothermia, but no one required transportation to a hospital, Sheridan said.
The children have been reunited with their parents, he said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.