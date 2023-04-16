Ten years after Boston Marathon bombing, crowds bring resilience, renewed energy to the finish line

Franklin resident Mary Smith, danced in front of Trinity Church and sang along as a cover band filled Copley Square with the Proclaimers’ song “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

With hours until the first runners leave Hopkinton, crowds flowed over the finish line and through Copley Square all day Sunday, vying for photos on the Boston Athletic Association emblem, savoring street food, and grooving to live music.

Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombing attack shook the city and three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced runners off the streets, the finish line buzzed Sunday with an excitement not seen in years, as fans filled the plaza and racers took one last look ahead of Monday.

She said she was “super hyped” to see her son, 30-year-old Mike Smith, run the route, his first time.

“Honest to God, as the mom, I’m a little nervous,” the 64-year-old said through a wide smile. “I could not be prouder and more excited for him.”

Mike Smith said he usually prefers trail running, and, preparing at his home in Colorado, where he now lives, he had a hard time finding somewhere as “flat” as Boston to practice.

“I don’t even like road marathons,” he said, with a laugh. “[But] I grew up around it, so it seemed like a good idea.”

Mary Smith said the city and Marathon organizers have done a “great job” memorializing the now decade-old tragedy. She said the Marathon seemed “bigger” this year.

She noted a meeting of golden retrievers, which converged on the Boston Common Sunday morning in memory of the Marathon’s official dog, Spencer, who died this year. Smith was disappointed to have missed the dogs, but she said the event was an indicator of how Boston is feeling after a harrowing few years.

“I think that’s the energy,” she said. “We’ve really been punched down.... The springtime and the Marathon are so big to start with, but I would assume that this is really topping it off.”

Patrick Morse, of Toledo, Ohio (second from left) chased his three year-old daughter, Sierleja, to the finish line of the Boston Marathon the day before the race. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Jose Lopes, 42, crossed the finish line with his 6- and 13-year-old boys around 3 p.m. The Dorchester native said he usually watches the Marathon on television.

“It’s too early, it’s a Monday off, so we stay home,” he said. “But the day before the Marathon, I walk on the finish line with the kids. We just chill.”

This year, Lopes said, the energy was high, but the memory of 2013 still resonated through locals and visitors. He said the bombing comes to mind whenever he hears a mention of the Marathon.

“We’re feeling strong, stronger than ever. Every year it goes better,” Lopes said. “It’s always going to be on people’s minds. We’re never going to forget about it. Never, never, never.”

Two Cambridge brothers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger sibling, Dzhokhar, set off the two bombs near the finish line on April 15, 2013, that killed Martin Richard, 8, of Dorchester; Medford native Krystle Campbell, 29; and Boston University student Lingzi Lu, 23.

The Tsarnaev brothers also fatally shot MIT police Officer Sean Collier while they were on the run. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement in Watertown days after the blasts.

Boston police Officer Dennis Simmonds sustained a head injury during the Watertown shootout and died a year later from a medical emergency linked to that injury.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 in federal court in Boston for his role in the bombings, but an appeals court vacated the death sentence in 2020. Last year, the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty.

On the other side of the finish line, Michele O’Brien, 59, said she ran the Marathon in 2013, but did not realize a decade had passed since the bombing until Saturday, when she saw the milestone marked in a newspaper.

“It’s really good to be back,” O’Brien said. “Even though I’m not running it this year, it feels like we kind of recaptured the Marathon in the past nine years. It’s really nice.”

Her son, Carson Gantzer, 25, took in the sights during his first visit to the East Coast. The Phoenix resident said he was feeling “a little bit nervous, but ready to go.” He said he was somewhat familiar with the route and felt as prepared as he could be.

O’Brien has run the Marathon five times and said it was thrilling getting to see her son compete in his first.

“I’ve just got to catch her,” Gantzer said, laughing and pointing to his mother. “I see her current total, and I say ‘Okay, I’ve got to top it.’ ”

Tara Argall said the Marathon had always been “a fun party,” but the atmosphere changed after the bombing. She said she had never seen the finish line so packed with crowds as it was Sunday.

“It seems like Boston came together and is just so supportive of the runners and the community,” Argall said. “It’s a sad reason for that, but it’s a different vibe here than it was in ‘06, ‘09.”

The 45-year-old flew in from Wisconsin for what will be her ninth Boston Marathon. She ran her first in 2006 and last ran it two years ago. Although she qualified to run in 2013, Argall said she decided to stay home after having a child that year. Instead, she watched the crisis unfold on television.

“I want to go back,” Argall remembered saying to herself 10 years ago, as the nation looked to a wounded Boston. “It’s addicting. Once you run this, you want to keep coming back.”

Members of the Greyhounds cheered on the finish line of the Boston Marathon a day before the race. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.