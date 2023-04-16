4 people are killed and others are injured in Alabama shooting

Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager. The state Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.