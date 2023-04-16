Trump, facing probes, seeks to assert dominance over GOP at donor retreat

After lobbying some of Tennessee's congressional delegation for political support during a private dinner on Friday, meeting privately with donors and playing a round of golf with the musician Kid Rock, Trump delivered the keynote address on Saturday with customary bravado to about 200 of the party's top donors.

The former president's 58-minute speech came after two days of other Republicans obliquely critiquing Trump's focus on the 2020 election and calling for the GOP to move on from his polarizing presidency, as well as some private fretting among party donors about the myriad investigations that engulf Trump and his nascent campaign.

NASHVILLE — Donald Trump sought to show his dominance over the Republican Party during a speech to its top donors Saturday night, defiantly bragging in a closed-door speech that he had permanently changed the GOP and would be the nominee in 2024, according to audio of the address.

The Republican Party “had a big chance of extinction,” Trump said, calling for the party to rally around him as its 2024 nominee, according to the audio recording obtained by The Washington Post. He also said that until he came along, the GOP was a party known for starting wars overseas, cutting Social Security and Medicare at home, and allowing amnesty for immigrants in the country illegally.

Saturday's address to hundreds of the party's donors at a riverfront Four Seasons hotel was essentially designed, people close to him said, to show donors that he remains the front-runner and that they should learn to either love him or get in line no matter what.

His top potential rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, did not attend the event. However, others including his former vice president, Mike Pence, did appear.

Trump took extensive time to recite polling results, reading poll numbers state by state for about five minutes. He cited polls in about a dozen states including Massachusetts, South Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, Texas, and Florida, and named the outlets and went through all of the candidates in each poll. The crowd was silent. He did not cite polls that did not show him in the lead and named arcane and national outlets alike.

He recounted the signs he saw on the side of the highway praising him as he rode through Tennessee. "The people who are with me have never seen anything like it," he said.

"Who is this Trump person?" he said, in reference to himself. "[Nikki] Haley, 4, she's working very hard," he said, mocking the percentage results in support of the former South Carolina governor, a Republican presidential candidate, in some polls.

"Chris Christie at 1!" he said at another point. "These are tremendous numbers," he said as the crowd remained silent.

Much of his speech was familiar terrain: calling for tougher border security, attacking China, and reciting his record in office, including the appointment of three Supreme Court justices, the movement of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and attacks on President Biden.

Notably, Trump — after extensive lobbying from advisers — leaned into the concept of early voting, surprising some in attendance. He had previously criticized such efforts, frustrating party officials.

“Our goal will be one-day voting with only paper ballots. But until that day comes, the Republican Party and the RNC must compete using every lawful means to win. That means swamping the left with mail-in votes, early votes, and Election Day votes. Where we can’t get rid of drop boxes, we need them in every church and veterans center. And until we can eliminate ballot harvesting, we must become masters at ballot harvesting,” he said.

The speech came during a time of particular legal peril for Trump: He faces felony charges in New York related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film star, and he faces federal and state investigations into his mishandling of classified information and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. He has suffered some political slippage among Republican supporters, strategists and party leaders say.

At the retreat, much of the argument against Trump was reflected by some politicians — and some donors — wondering whether he could win a general election in 2024.

“Not a single swing voter in a single swing state will vote for our nominee if they choose to talk about the 2020 election being stolen,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told donors, according to attendees.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was also critical of Trump, according to an attendee, blaming him for disappointing GOP results in last year’s midterm elections and saying the party needed to move on from Trump.

WASHINGTON POST

Pro-DeSantis group launches anti-Trump ads

A political group aligned with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched video attack ads against Donald Trump, striking back at the former president for scathing criticism of DeSantis and ratcheting up hostilities between the rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis group, blasted Trump as a “gun grabber” saying he “cut and run like a coward” in statements Trump made in 2019 after a series of mass shootings in which he backed “red flag laws,” which allow authorities to take guns from people judged to be a threat to harm themselves or others.

Another ad that the group launched Sunday accused Trump of “stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi Playbook” in his repeated criticism of DeSantis for working on behalf of “massive cuts” to Social Security and Medicare. As a congressman, DeSantis voted for nonbinding legislation to raise the qualifying age for both programs to 70.

The ad barrage suggests a more aggressive response from the DeSantis team to Trump’s withering criticism of their candidate. While Trump is a declared candidate to recapture the White House in 2024, DeSantis hasn’t announced a presidential bid.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Haley campaign overstated financial resources

Earlier this month, Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign touted an impressive number: A news release said the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador had raised more than $11 million in the six weeks since launching her campaign for the GOP nomination.

But filings on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission show that her campaign drastically overstated its haul. The campaign appears to have double-counted money it moved among various committees.

The filings, covering the first three months of the year, show that three committees affiliated with Haley collectively brought in about $8.3 million.

Fund-raising is one measure of enthusiasm for presidential candidates, and quarterly totals are closely watched in both major political parties as a metric used to judge campaign strength. Candidates often tout their totals before they are disclosed to the FEC, previewing data that will later be accessible to the public.

Haley has been raising money across several committees. She has a main campaign committee. She has a committee predating her February launch that has been used to promote her agenda and boost other candidates. And she has a joint fundraising committee that directs funds to both.

Haley’s joint fund-raising committee raised about $4.4 million, its filing shows.

The campaign committee’s haul of about $5.1 million included a transfer of $1.8 million from the joint committee.

And Haley’s other committee, known as a leadership PAC, posted gains of about $1.5 million, including a transfer of nearly $900,000 from the joint fundraising committee.

In arriving at $11 million, Haley’s campaign appears to have summed the three committee’s cash infusions, even though two of them took a significant chunk of money from the third.

Nachama Soloveichik, communications director for the Haley campaign, defended the accounting, saying that adding up the numbers from the three committees without excluding transfers mirrored how other campaigns explained their fund-raising.

But the arithmetic was highly unusual. For instance, the Trump campaign on Saturday said the former president had raised about $14.5 million into his main campaign committee and another $4.3 million into his leadership PAC. About $14 million of the $14.5 million raised for the campaign came via a joint fund-raising committee, according to Trump’s report to the FEC. As is standard practice, the Trump campaign did not add $14 million to $14.5 million to arrive at its announced sum for the first quarter of the year.

