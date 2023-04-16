Let’s raise our political discourse

Renée Graham’s column denigrating the Republican Party as “a rat in its death throes” does an enormous disservice to responsible political commentary (”The end of the Republican Party,” Opinion, April 12).

The claim by Graham that one of our two leading political parties is built on “a rotting white supremacist foundation” is outrageous and frankly should not have passed editorial review. The hate espoused in this column is exactly what breeds political discord and violence in our country.

Today’s GOP stands on the side of parents, people of color, children trapped in failing schools, and families and small businesses fighting rampant inflation. Writing in hyperbolic partisan discourse prevents our nation from finding real solutions wanted by the majority of voters.