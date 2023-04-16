2013 Red Sox celebrate championship anniversary and recall how tragedy brought team and city together

All around him were the players he managed to an unforgettable and emotional World Series championship that season, a run that helped heal a city scarred by the bombings at the Boston Marathon.

The children of his former players, some of them now teenagers, were taking batting practice off Shane Victorino. Others were just running around the outfield being kids.

Like all the other members of the 2013 Red Sox, John Farrell was smiling widely as he stood on the grass at Fenway Park on Sunday morning.

In all, 19 players returned to Fenway along with three of the coaches.

“What a great day this is,” Farrell said before he was interrupted by a bear hug from Ryan Dempster.

Advertisement

Scenes like that were repeated around the field as Mike Carp, Stephen Drew, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia stood together in the infield and chatted.

The pitchers, as they often do, hung out together. Jon Lester and John Lackey were over near third base as Lester’s son, Walker, was hitting in the cage. Craig Breslow and Andrew Miller were talking near second base.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Jake Peavy, who arrived at the trade deadline that season and fit right in, was bouncing all over as always.

Most of the players were wearing their World Series rings. If ever there was an occasion to break the ring out, this was it.

“Winning a title is forever,” Jonny Gomes said. “It’s the only anniversary in baseball. You don’t do anniversaries of batting titles, Cy Youngs and MVPs. The only anniversary is winning.”

David Ortiz wrapped lights-out closer Koji Uehara in a hug, much to the delight of the large contingent of Japanese media on hand. Uehara’s setup man, Junichi Tazawa, made the trip from Japan for the event.

“Just seeing all these guys, it makes you smile,” Dustin Pedroia said.

Advertisement

Farrell recalled the anxious days after the bombings when the team was in Cleveland. Will Middlebrooks helped coin the phrase “Boston Strong” and the team hung a jersey with 617 on the back in the dugout.

“The emotion and the energy that team played with over the course of that season, no doubt they fed off the energy [at Fenway] and their relationship with the fans,” Farrell said. “No team can over 162 games maintain that level of energy but we were able to because there were reminders every night in the ballpark.”

Said Gomes: “Baseball and real life are obviously separate. The one thing that stands out the most is that we jumped on the city’s back. They carried us.”

The players were later introduced to the crowd before a 2-1 victory against the Angels.

Ortiz, who was wearing pink pants and wraparound sunglasses, arrived fashionably late as usual. But he did not lack for something appropriate to say.

“It was like a movie,” he said. “The bad things up front and then the good guys win. But it’s real life.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.