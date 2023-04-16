The Celtics dominated Game 1, but the process-oriented Hawks won’t go away quietly

The word translates directly to “good change” and refers to the gradual, methodical process of continuous improvement. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens introduced his players to the concept during his eight-year tenure as head coach. Kaizen is printed prominently across one of the beams in the weight room at the Auerbach Center, and was painted on the walls of their previous practice facility in Waltham, too.

Before Game 1 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Celtics, Hawks coach Quin Snyder sported a black T-shirt with two Japanese characters across the front.

When implemented in sports, kaizen de-emphasizes the game’s outcome. Instead, it centers the process. Stevens regularly encouraged the Celtics to stay “growth-oriented,” with a focus on striving for daily improvement. The right process, defined by consistency and incremental progress, will eventually lead to the right results, he preached.

Other coaches, including Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills, have begun to integrate kaizen into their locker rooms. Snyder also did so during the postseason last year, when he was in his eighth and final season as head coach of the Utah Jazz.

Now, in his first two months as head coach of the Hawks, Snyder is once again repping the virtues of kaizen. But establishing such a culture takes time.

When the second-seeded Celtics overpowered the Hawks Saturday, leading by as many as 32 in their 112-99 victory, Snyder praised his team for its effort despite the lopsided score.

“More than anything, I liked how we competed throughout the entire game,” Snyder said. “You can give yourself a chance if you compete for 48 minutes every game. When you’re down by that much, it gets harder and harder.”

The Hawks managed to cut the deficit to 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, though it never felt as though the Celtics were at risk of losing. Atlanta’s All-Star point guard Trae Young registered one of his worst stat lines of the year, turning the ball over five times and making just 5 of his 17 attempts for 16 points.

The Hawks collectively shot 33.3 percent from the field in the first half, converting on just one of their 16 3-point attempts. After offensive rebounding and second-chance points fueled them in their upset over Miami in the play-in game, the glass clearly became a priority for the Celtics. Boston won the rebounding battle, 58-45.

“Rebounding is the key to this series,” said Jaylen Brown. “That’s been a point of emphasis for us in every practice, trying to keep those guys off the glass. They’re young and athletic, and they crash hard. That’s going to continue to be our challenge during this series.”

The Celtics, known for their volume of 3-point shots, logged just 33 attempts from behind the arc, down from their season average of 42.6. They dominated instead with 54 points in the paint, generating shots at the rim with little resistance.

With two days off before Game 2 on Tuesday, the Hawks certainly have their work cut out. Even before Game 1, the talent gap between the two teams was obvious. Snyder is hopeful his team will start more aggressively and maintain a high compete level regardless.

“There’s two halves, there’s four quarters, and there’s seven games,” Snyder said. “The mental toughness that’s required to win a series in this league is significant. We have to continue to demonstrate that, and I thought we did [Saturday]. I thought we were a tough team, to be down like we were and to continue to play. That’s hard to do.”

The outcome of the series seems already decided. Perhaps Atlanta manages to steal a game. As the Hawks work to build an identity under Snyder, however, stressing effort over results makes sense.

The principles of kaizen won’t offer instant gratification. But they can set the foundation for a promising future. Just ask the Celtics.

