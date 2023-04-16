East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers could be the QB the Patriots need (for other reasons)

It’s a very top-heavy quarterback class, with up to five players possibly being plucked in the first round. After that quintet, it could be a while before another quarterback hears his name called.

That, however, won’t stop Bill Belichick from selecting another slinger on draft weekend (April 27-29). The Patriots coach has tabbed a baker’s dozen worth of quarterbacks during his New England tenure (throw up a hand if you remember Rohan St. Patrick Davey!) and this spring should be no different.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a quality player that can be had on Day 3 or as an undrafted signee. This is the likely range for the Patriots, who have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on the roster and will need another arm to get through rookie, mini, and training camps.

An intriguing under-the-radar candidate is East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers, who played 55 games (50 starts) over five seasons with the Pirates.

Ahlers has good size (6 feet 3 inches, 227 pounds) with deceptive athleticism and mobility. He can extend plays with his feet and does a nice job keeping his eyes downfield.

What really jumps out on tape is Ahlers’s coolness.

Despite consistent chaos around his pocket — protection was often a problem — Ahlers has consistently demonstrated the ability to calmly read through his progressions and deliver accurate passes to tight windows.

An extremely productive player (he threw for 13,938 yards and 97 touchdowns for his career), Ahlers is coming off an exceptional final season, in which he threw for 3,708 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named MVP of the Birmingham Bowl, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and the Hula Bowl.

Ahlers also rushed 469 times in his career for 1,446 yards and 25 TDs.

Though his footwork will need polishing, he possesses many of the traits the Patriots covet in their quarterbacks: leadership (he’s a four-time captain), intelligence (he’s a four-time AAC all-academic team selection), and protecting the ball (he threw just five picks in 469 attempts in 2022).

As a bonus, Ahlers is a southpaw, which could help the Patriots at practice as they prepare to face Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa twice a season.

As the Patriots are currently armed with eight Day 3 picks (and multiple open spots for undrafted rookies), Ahlers could be an ideal addition to New England’s QB room.

Here’s a look at some of the top QBs in this year’s draft:

Will Levis, Kentucky. Projected round: 1

This dude looks like he stepped right out of central casting for the prototypical big (6-3, 229 pounds), strong-armed pocket passer ... The Massachusetts native started 24 straight games for the Wildcats after transferring from Penn State and threw for 5,233 yards and 43 TDs ... Has a rapid release and smooth throwing motion. He throws an NFL-caliber tight spiral ... A clutch performer, he completed 72 percent of his third-down passes in 2022 ... Will need to improve his ball security (25 interceptions in 2022) ... Was voted a team captain in both seasons in Kentucky ... Fun fact: Levis’s grandfather, David Kelley, played football, lacrosse, and wrestled at UMass in the ‘60s.

Bryce Young, Alabama. Projected round: 1

The latest blue-chip prospect to come out of Quarterback U (apologies, Miami), Young is an exceptionally quick thinker and accurate passer ... After backing up Mac Jones in 2020, he started 17 straight games, throwing for more than 8,000 yards with 79 TDs, against just 12 interceptions — with Bill O’Brien as his offensive coordinator ... Put together one of the all-time great seasons in 2021, passing for 4,872 yards, 47 TDs, and collecting the Heisman Trophy ... His size (5-10, 204 pounds soaking wet) has been a hot topic his whole career and it’s fair to wonder whether he can absorb the beating an NFL QB can take ... Fun fact: Was born in the same Pennsylvania hospital (Lankenau) as Kobe Bryant.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State. Projected round: 1.

Similar to Young, Stroud put together a phenomenal two-year run after backing up an eventual first rounder (Justin Fields) his first season ... He started 25 games and threw for 8,123 yards, 85 TDs, and 12 INTs ... Career completion percentage of 69.3 percent is ridiculous ... Well built at 6-3, 214 pounds (with room to grow), he answered questions about his athleticism in the national semifinal against Georgia when he showed exceptional escapability to extend plays and threw for 348 yards and 4 TDs ... Has really good arm strength and exquisite touch ... Fun fact: Won a pair of titles with the Steelers in rapper Snoop Dogg’s youth football league in Southern California.

Anthony Richardson, Florida. Projected round: 1.

A big (6-4, 244 pounds) and insanely athletic prospect, Richardson likely would be getting more buzz as the No. 1 overall pick if not for his comparatively short résumé ... He started just 13 games in a three-year career and threw for 2,549 yards with 17 TDs and 9 INTs in 2022 ... He can throw the ball through a brick wall and can bust through a brick wall (like the Kool-Aid man) as a ball carrier ... Will need a lot of patience and polishing at the next level, but has the potential to develop into an elite dual-threat force (think prime Cam Newton) ... Fun fact: His senior season at Eastside High (Gainesville, Fla.) was featured in “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the exceptional Netflix documentary series.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee. Projected round: 1-2.

A late-season ACL tear interrupted a magical two-season run for Hooker, who threw for 6,080 yards and 58 TDs (with just five picks!) in 24 starts for the Volunteers ... After a four-year run at Virginia Tech, he flourished in Josh Heupel’s offense ... Possesses a very strong arm and good athleticism ... May need a year of development (and rehab) before he becomes an impactful player ... Fun fact: Co-authored a book with his brother, Alston (a QB at North Carolina A&T), called “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

Best of the rest: Jake Haener, Fresno State; Tanner McKee, Stanford; Max Duggan, Texas Christian; Aidan O’Connell, Purdue; Stetson Bennett, Georgia.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.