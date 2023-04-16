Free Jacks steamroll Arrows in a record-setting road victory

The New England Free Jacks rolled to a record-setting win on Saturday, crushing the Toronto Arrows, 80-5, scoring more points than any team has since Major League Rugby’s founding in 2018.

Eight first-half tries put the game out of sight early, with the Free Jacks leading, 54-0, at the break. Former Arrow Andrew Quattrin, an Ontario native, came back to haunt his former team with two tries in the first half (and played a part in another penalty try), and Le Roux Malan struck twice in the second half.