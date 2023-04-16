Free Jacks steamroll Arrows in a record-setting road victory

The New England Free Jacks rolled to a record-setting win on Saturday, crushing the Toronto Arrows, 80-5, scoring more points than any team has since Major League Rugby’s founding in 2018.
Eight first-half tries put the game out of sight early, with the Free Jacks leading, 54-0, at the break. Former Arrow Andrew Quattrin, an Ontario native, came back to haunt his former team with two tries in the first half (and played a part in another penalty try), and Le Roux Malan struck twice in the second half.
Mitch Jacobson, John Poland, Taniela Filimone, Paula Balekana, Joe Johnston, and Cam Davidowicz all got on the board with tries, and Jayson Potroz went 8 for 10 on conversion kicks.
With four points for the win, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries — 12 in total — to move 10 points clear in the MLR Eastern Conference.
