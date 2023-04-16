Garrett Whitlock shines, Red Sox pitching quiets Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for third straight win

Garrett Whitlock fixed that on Sunday. He allowed one run over seven much-needed innings as the Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, before a crowd of 34,790 at Fenway Park.

Only the Cubs and Tigers had fewer innings from their starters. Manager Alex Cora has been juggling relief pitchers and hoping for the best the last few days.

Until Sunday, no Red Sox starter had thrown so much as one pitch in the sixth inning this season.

In his second start since coming off the injured list, Whitlock (1-1) gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out five in the longest start of his career. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

The Sox (8-8) can complete a four-game series sweep on Marathon Monday with Brayan Bello facing Shohei Ohtani in an 11:10 a.m. start.

Whitlock got the only runs he needed in the third inning when Alex Verdugo singled and Justin Turner hit his first homer as a member of the Red Sox, a drive into the Monster seats off Reid Detmers (0-1).

Kaleb Ort pitched the eighth inning for the Sox, putting two runners on but picking Brett Phillips off second to end the threat.

With closer Kenley Jansen having worked the previous two days, Ryan Brasier had the ninth inning. He struck out Mike Trout swinging and got Ohtani on a popup to left field to end the game, which was played in a tidy 1 hour and 57 minutes.

