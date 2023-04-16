Gerrit Cole goes the distance with a two-hitter for Yankees in a shutout of the Twins

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on just 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.

DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game (utility man Oswald Peraza was called up from the minors).

Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the Yankees to a 2-0 victory on Sunday in New York over the Twins.

It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston. The only other complete game in the big leagues this year also came against Minnesota, when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara threw a three-hitter for Miami in a 1-0 win on April 4.

After giving up an AL-high 33 home runs last season, Cole hasn’t allowed any this year. He’s opened a season with four straight wins for the second time. The righthander also won his first four decisions as a rookie with the Pirates in 2013.

Cole improved to 5-0 in six career starts against the Twins, who hit five homers off him June 9 last year in Minnesota.

It was Cole’s second double-digit strikeout game this season and 44th since the start of the 2019 season — most in the majors. He also tied Ron Guidry for the team record with his 23rd double-digit strikeout game since signing with New York ahead of the 2020 season.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) will play a minor league rehab game Tuesday and could be activated Wednesday.

Dodgers’ Smith on concussion list

Dodgers catcher Will Smith is on the seven-day concussion list after sitting out two games in Los Angeles against the Cubs. Austin Wynns, who played one game for the Giants this season before being designated for assignment and electing free agency, was signed to fill Smith’s roster spot . . . The Milwaukee Brewers placed rookie reliever Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list with a bruised hand. On Saturday in San Diego, a line drive ricocheted ofd the rookie’s pitching hand, hit him on the chin, and then on the left forearm.